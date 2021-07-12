Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate sheds light on his England future after Italy heartbreak 

After suffering heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, England manager Gareth Southgate has come out and said he wants to remain as national team manager until the Qatar World Cup.

Gareth Southgate believes England have made progress under his leadership despite losing the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. Speaking about his future, Southgate said (via Sky Sports):

"I don't want to commit to anything longer than I should and I don't want to outstay my welcome so all of those things need consideration. I want to take the team to Qatar, I feel we have made progress over the four years, we have had a fourth, a third and a second-placed finish and that is as good as anyone."

Despite wanting to manage England beyond Euro 2020, Southgate has said that managing a national team can be a tiresome process and does not want to discuss contract talks at the moment. Southgate added:

"I don't think now is an appropriate time to be thinking about it. We have to qualify for Qatar. I need time to go away and reflect on Euro 2020. I need a rest. It is an amazing experience but to lead your country in these tournaments takes its toll."

The FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has already said he wants to offer Gareth Southgate a new contract during Euro 2020.

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

"The national team stands for everybody." 💙



Gareth Southgate reflects on the pride and the pain of England's Euro 2020 campaign 🦁 pic.twitter.com/qCdkeZMdAP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 12, 2021

Gareth Southgate backs England players despite penalty heartbreak at Euro 2020 final

England manager Gareth Southgate has defended his players against the online racial abuse Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have received following their penalty misses which cost England the Euro 2020 title. In the players' defense, Southgate said:

"It's just not what we stand for. We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

"Bukayo in particular has been an absolute star in this tournament, incredible maturity and the way he has played has brought a smile to so many people's faces. He's become such a popular member of the group and I know he has got everybody's support."

Southgate also believes the heartbreak England's players suffered during the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 will bring in some belief that they can achieve something soon.

"Because of what they have been through in these two tournaments they will have a belief that they can get close."

BREAKING: #ENG manager Gareth Southgate says he wants to remain in charge for the 2022 World Cup — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 12, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee