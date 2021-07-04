Euro 2020 Golden Boot race: Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrik Schick leading race to win top-scorer award

Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick are leading the Euro 2020 Golden Boot race. Both players have scored five goals apiece. However, neither of them are a part of the tournament anymore.

The Portuguese enjoyed a sublime start to Euro 2020, scoring a brace in the 3-0 win over Hungary in the group stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo registered his third goal of the tournament and also picked up an assist in the second game against Germany, but it was not enough as his team succumbed to a 2-4 defeat.

The Juventus star continued his hot streak in the final game of the group stages, scoring a brace as Portugal held France to a 2-2 draw to qualify for the Round of 16.

It was here that Cristiano Ronaldo’s association with Euro 2020 would come to an end. The Portuguese drew a blank against Belgium and his country lost the game 1-0 to exit the tournament.

Schick, on the other hand, marked a stupendous start to Euro 2020 by scoring a brace against Scotland, one of which should be among the finest goals ever scored in the tournament's history.

The Czech Republic star next got on the score sheet against Croatia in a 1-1 draw. He drew a blank against England, but was back in his golden form in the win over the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Schick then became the joint top scorer in Euro 2020 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo when he scored against Denmark in the quarterfinals. However, it was not enough as Czech Republic lost the game 1-2 and were knocked out of Euro 2020.

Despite scoring the same number of goals as the Portuguese ace, Schick is still behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Euro 2020 Golden Boot race.

That is because the Juventus star has an assist in addition to his five goals and the criteria of the rankings includes goals well as assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo still stands a chance of winning the Euro 2020 Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a decent chance of winning the Euro 2020 Golden Boot. Of the current top 10 in the Golden Boot race, only Raheem Sterling and Kasper Dolberg remain in the tournament.

The Englishman has three goals and one assist to his name, while the Dane has three goals. Harry Kane has also registered three goals at Euro 2020 and could turn into a competitor for Cristiano Ronaldo if he continues his stellar form.

