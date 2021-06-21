EURO 2020: Graeme Souness takes shot at Manchester United star 

EURO 20202 pundit Graeme Souness has taken a shot at Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes for his petulance towards his teammates. The Liverpool legend believes the Portuguese midfielder would not have lasted more than five minutes in his dressing room.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is highly vocal on the pitch and calls out his teammates for misplacing vital passes and not reading another player's run. A similar incident took place during the EURO 2020 clash between Germany and Portugal last week.

Graeme Souness was quick to notice Bruno Fernandes' behavior and called the Manchester United star out for it. The EURO 2020 pundit believes that it is not a sign of good leadership and should not be happening on the pitch. He said:

"He's an exceptionally talented boy, there is so much to like about him. A great striker of the ball, when he shoots he makes the goalkeeper work. I played with players that would not be accepting of the thing you just touched on [petulance], you know he doesn't get the ball and he is waving his hands around. He would not have lasted more than five minutes in my dressing room, but he is a wonderful talented boy.

"It would be more along the lines of who do you think you are? We play as a team, we win together, we lose together. Sometimes you will make a bad pass, sometimes you will not see the whole picture. So all that nonsense, shaking your head and waving your arms at your own teammates, is a no no for me."

What next for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes at EURO 2020?

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' Portugal have all to play for on the final matchday as they are level on points with 2nd placed Germany. France top the group with 4 points while Hungary sit rock bottom with a single point from their two matches.

Portugal take on France on the final day in a must-win game for both sides. At the same time, Germany take on Hungary, in another must-win game in the group.

