Euro 2020: Harry Redknapp defends England manager Gareth Southgate for not starting star attacker 

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has defended England manager Gareth Southgate's decision not to start Jack Grealish in all Euro 2020 games so far.

Redknapp has acknowledged Grealish's impact for England at Euro 2020 but believes Southgate has been utilizing the Aston Villa star in the perfect manner. Redknapp has praised the England manager for sticking to his guns.

He said (via Express and Star):

“We would have all picked different teams at the start. We would have all liked to see Grealish in the team and he has played bit-parts. But Gareth has stuck to his guns and you have to give him an awful lot of credit for that. I think you have to give him massive credit. He has proved himself to be a very strong character and manager.”

Jack Grealish has had a tremendous impact on England's performance at Euro 2020. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain assisted the only goal against the Czech Republic after being involved in both England goals against Germany.

Harry Redknapp believes Gareth Southgate should be credited for not succumbing to outside pressure to start Jack Grealish:

“He has not been swayed by the press or public opinion. A lot of people didn’t agree with his selections but he has stuck by his beliefs and been proved right."

England manager Gareth Southgate will be under massive pressure ahead of Euro 2020 semi-finals

England are due to face Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. Harry Redknapp believes Gareth Southgate will be under a lot of pressure from fans and media alike to guide England to their first major final since 1966.

However, the former Spurs boss wants Southgate to do things his way, which has always yielded the best results at Euro 2020 so far. Redknapp said:

“It is difficult, particularly at a tournament when you can easily go out at different times. People would have been all over him had that happened. Why didn’t Jack Grealish play? Why didn’t someone else play? He has stuck with what he believes will win every game. He has changed the team and come up with the right formula.”

If England beat Denmark in the semi-finals, Gareth Southgate's men will face an in-form Italy side in the final of Euro 2020 on July 11.

