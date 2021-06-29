Euro 2020: Hugo Lloris explains what cost France the game after their defeat against Switzerland

France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said his team are hurting after being knocked out of Euro 2020, and they should have managed the game better against Switzerland.

The reigning World Cup winners came from a goal down to take a comfortable 3-1 lead, but two Swiss goals in the final ten minutes of the game ensured the two sides had to play extra time.

After failing to test the scorers in extra time following an enthralling 90 minutes, France and Switzerland had to be separated by penalties.

Lloris failed to make a save as Kylian Mbappe missed his penalty to hand Switzerland the win in what was perhaps the upset of Euro 2020.

Lloris looked visibly upset after the game, and explained that France failed to manage the game and will take some time to get over the disappointment of Euro 2020.

"It's painful, even more so after a penalty shootout where it becomes a lottery. The only regret we can have is that at 3-1 we need to manage the match better. We've been able to close it out in the past few years,” Lloris said after the game.

"The Swiss got back into it at 3-2 and the goal in the last minute of normal time really hurt us. As France and reigning world champions, to be knocked out in the last 16 is not a good result. Everyone was expecting more, starting with us," Lloris said.

"We need time to get over this disappointment. In the second half we came back and turned the game round. The two goals in the final quarter-hour really hurt us.

"We went through all the emotions. That's part of the game, that's football. That's why we love it. When it doesn't go your way it hurts," he added.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

France failed to shine at Euro 2020 despite their world class squad

The French national team was beset by injuries at the back, but they still had the talent to beat Switzerland.

The Swiss punched above their weight and tested a French team that never looked convincing at Euro 2020.

Didier Deschamps’ pragmatic style shackled the attacking talent in the team. His decision to go with a three at the back system backfired in the first half against Switzerland.

Although France turned the game around, they failed to deal with the Swiss threat late in the game and will head home with nothing to show for.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava