Euro 2020: Italy star says the Azzurri are not "scared" of playing at Wembley and against an in-form Harry Kane

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has explained that facing England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley will not scare the Azzurri.

Having played five out of their six games at Wembley, England have made home advantage count as they have conceded just one goal and have won all but one game.

The final will be played at Wembley on Sunday, and home advantage could once again prove to be crucial for England.

Bonucci, however, said Italy want to have fun and will not be overawed by the atmosphere at Wembley.

“Playing at their home does not scare us. We’re only thinking about playing football and having fun. The rest is just chatter. On the pitch, there will be the best show for European and world football from Italy, England and the referees,” Bonucci said on Friday.

“We are looking forward to taking to the field even though most of the fans present will be English. We want to do something historic, have a great performance and then we’ll see how it ends,” he added.

Bonucci admits Italy will need to be careful about England’s attack in the Euro 2020 final

After a slow start to Euro 2020, Harry Kane has finally found his feet and composure in front of goal.

With four goals, Kane is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick on the goal-scoring charts, and will hope to score and lead England to their first ever European Championship title.

Bonucci has admitted that Italy will have to be careful against the Tottenham Hotspur star when the two sides square off in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

“Kane? We’re not discovering him now, it’s been years that he’s been doing good things with Tottenham, England.

“In the last three matches, we’ve been lucky to come up against the three best strikers in the world (Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and Kane). It’s just an added motivation not to concede anything.

“They have very strong forward, we will need to be very careful of them, the defence and the whole team,” Bonucci said.

