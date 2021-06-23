Euro 2020: Jose Mourinho takes shot at two England players

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has taken a shot at England's Euro 2020 stars Reece James and Luke Shaw after their lackluster display against Scotland on Saturday.

Mourinho believes the two full-backs were not good enough offensively during the goalless draw with Scotland.

England managed to top Group D with seven points from three games. They drew against Scotland at home but eked out wins in their clashes with the Czech Republic and Croatia.

🗣️ Jose Mourinho: "I didn't see any cross from them [Luke Shaw and Reece James vs Scotland], I didn't see any progression, I didn't see any overlapping. I think they were fine, but they should give a little bit more." [@talkSPORT] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 19, 2021

Mourinho, who is working as a pundit for talkSPORT, was highly critical of England's performance against Scotland and singled out full-backs Shaw and James.

"I don't believe at all that for example when Gareth decided to play the last game with James and Shaw; I don't believe he told them don't attack, stay on the line of the four, be cautious. I don't believe that. To do that, you do that with other players. To do that, then you play Ben White in defence alongside the Mings and Stones as well."

"I think the confidence of the players (is important). James and Shaw are attacking and fast players. Normally they go forward and create. They arrive in the box and create. They didn't against Scotland. They stayed very quiet. They didn't make mistakes. But offensively they were poor."

England make it to Euro 2020 knockout stages

Despite England's failure to light up their group, they managed to progress to the knockout stages. The Three Lions will face one of Germany, France, Portugal or Hungary in the next round.

England's next opponents will be revealed on Wednesday when the final round of group matches is completed.

