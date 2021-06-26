Euro 2020: Lothar Matthaus predicts the Round of 16 fixtures

Former World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus has predicted the Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixtures, which includes a win for Germany over long-time rivals England, on penalties.

Euro 2020 has reached its knockout rounds which now includes all of the top teams in the tournament. Lothar Matthaus predicted two games to go down to penalties and another two games to at least go to extra time.

The 60-year-old former Germany international believes reigning champions Portugal will be unable to defend their title at Euro 2020, predicting a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium after extra-time.

Matthaus predicts straightforward wins for the Netherlands, Italy, France and Spain. He predicts a routine 2-0 win for both France and the Netherlands over Sweden and Czech Republic respectively. Meanwhile, Spain and Italy will have a close 2-1 win over Croatia and Austria.

The opening game of Euro 2020's Round of 16 is a clash between Wales and Denmark, which Lothar Matthaus predicts will go into extra-time with Denmark eventually coming out on top.

Lothar Matthaus predicts a Germany win over England on penalties at Euro 2020

England and Germany have a history when it comes to penalty shootouts. The Three Lions have lost a shootout against Germany at the 1990 World Cup as well as during the 1996 European Championships. Lothar Matthaus predicts this trend to continue at Euro 2020 as well. Matthaus said (via BBC Sport):

"England have a chance to win, but not with penalties. Germany are always very good in penalties. It's a little bit of a joke between the Germans and the English. If we have to go to a penalty shootout I think Germany is the favourite because then you start to think about what's happened in the last 30, 40 years, Euro 96 and other penalty shootouts."

Similar to Euro 1996, England will face Germany at Wembley Stadium in a knockout game. Matthaus has predicted a closely fought 1-1 match with Germany beating England 5-4 on penalties.

Lothar Matthaus' Euro 2020 Round of 16 Predictions are as follows:

Croatia 1-2 Spain

France 2-0 Switzerland

Italy 2-1 Austria

Netherlands 2-0 Czech Republic

Belgium 2-1 Portugal (A.E.T)

Wales 1-2 Denmark (A.E.T)

Sweden 0-0 Ukraine (4-3 on penalties)

England 1-1 Germany (4-5 on penalties)

