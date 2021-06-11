Euro 2020: Mesut Ozil picks his Fantasy XI ahead of the tournament 

Former German international Mesut Özil has picked his fantasy team, which includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Phil Foden, for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Ozil has gone with a 3-4-3 formation in his fantasy team. The 32-year-old has picked players from ten different nationalities competing at Euro 2020.

Mesut Ozil, who has 92 caps for Germany, has picked defender Antonio Rudiger and winger Leroy Sane from his native country. The other two defenders Ozil has picked are Ukrainian and Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and Portugal's Pepe.

Apart from picking his compatriot Leroy Sane, Ozil has gone for Phil Foden, Tomas Soucek and Halil Dervisoglu in midfield. Out of all the superstar midfielders set to compete at Euro 2020, Ozil's choices in the middle might raise a few eyebrows. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Paul Pogba and Ilkay Gundogan have been left out of the German's fantasy team.

Up front, the former Arsenal midfielder has decided to go for experienced players in Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema, who will be the main strikers for their respective countries.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have his sights set on becoming the all-time top scorer in the European Championships. The Portuguese captain is currently tied with French legend Michel Platini on nine goals in the tournament's scoring charts.

Karim Benzema is one of the most popular choices for Euro 2020. The Frenchman has returned to international football for the first time since 2015. Despite having an injury scare ahead of France's opening game against Germany, the Real Madrid striker is set to be fit to feature in the game.

Euro 2020 will see Germany feature in the 'Group of Death'

Mesut Ozil's national side Germany might not find it easy to get into the knockout stages of Euro 2020 as they have been drawn into a 'Group of Death'. The other teams in their group are world champions France along with reigning European champions Portugal as well as Hungary.

Germany will play their first game against France on Tuesday, 15 June. They will then face Portugal before meeting Hungary in their final group game of Euro 2020. One advantage Joachim Löw's side have ahead of the tournament is that they face all of their group rivals in Munich, giving them the home advantage.

