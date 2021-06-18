UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands vs. Austria - Match Recap

The Netherlands guaranteed their place in the knockout stages with a 2-0 win against Austria. Having beaten Ukraine 3-2 on Matchday 1, they have also guaranteed top spot in Group C.

The game got off to the perfect start for the Dutch when they were awarded a penalty inside 10 minutes. Denzel Dumfries was clipped as he raced to get to a loose ball first and following a lengthy VAR review, the spot-kick was given. Memphis Depay stepped up and calmly tucked the ball away into the bottom left corner to put the Netherlands ahead.

The Dutch striker came close again later in the half after David Alaba hesitated to go after a loose ball, but only found the side-netting with his effort. With half-time approaching, Depay would get one more chance when Wout Weghorst found him in a promising area. However, he was unable to keep his effort down and the teams headed into the tunnel with the score at 1-0.

Dumfries scores again to send Netherlands through

The second half continued to see Depay in the thick of things. First, his corner caused chaos in the Austria box as both Stefan de Vrij and Mathijs de Ligt looked set to poke the ball home inside the 6-yard box. But neither of them could and Austria cleared to keep their faint chances of a result alive.

They were helpless however, as Netherlands scored their second goal in the 67th minute with Depay heavily involved again. The Dutch striker's pass sent substitute Donyell Malen clean through on goal. Malen then unselfishly squared the ball to Dumfries who found the back of the net to make it 2-0. The PSV defender now has two goals in as many Euro 2020 matches for the Netherlands.

✅ First two Euro matches

✅ First two international goals

✅ First two Star of the Match awards for 🇳🇱



TAKE NOTICE OF DENZEL DUMFRIES 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXD54VrZTp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2021

With top spot secured, the Netherlands end the group stage against North Macedonia, who find themselves at the bottom of Group C with no points. Austria, on the other hand, will compete for second place when they face Ukraine on Matchday 3.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra