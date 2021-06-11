Euro 2020: Paul Pogba opens up on reports of a spat between France teammates Kylian Mbappe & Olivier Giroud

Paul Pogba has played down reports of a rift between France team-mates Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Euro 2020.

After France's 3-0 win over Bulgaria in a friendly before the commencement of Euro 2020, Giroud had complained of a lack of service from his wingers and midfielders.

Mbappe Legit don’t rate Giroud, man walks away wen Giroud scores https://t.co/4pLyCU6jjz pic.twitter.com/EeQq9tGyLy — CapPulisic ➐ ☆ ☆ (@CapPulisic) June 10, 2021

L'Equipe (via AS) subsequently reported that Mbappe felt Giroud's comments were directed at him, fuelling rumors of unrest in the France squad ahead of Euro 2020.

“I was a little quiet because, sometimes, I make runs and the balls aren’t forthcoming. I am not saying that I always make the best runs but I am seeking to offer solutions in the box,” Giroud told L’Equipe du Soir.

When asked to weigh in on the situation inside the France dressing room, Pogba said that Giroud's 'comments have been taken out of context'.

"No. The only tension here is muscular, legs and joints! Honestly, I'm inside [the camp] and there's a good atmosphere. If you're referring to Giroud and Mbappe then there's nothing, but I'm not a police officer.

"The comments have been taken out of context. Mbappe is a generous player who plays for the team, but sometimes I tell him to help the midfield a little more. I don't feel the tension that is spoken about on the outside," Pogba said in a press conference.

Kylian Mbappé was angry on Tuesday night following Olivier Giroud's comments that certain individuals weren't passing to him frequently enough - he felt so attacked & so angry, that he wanted to appear in a press conference to make a statement, according to L'Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 9, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Paul Pogba on France team-mate Karim Benzema's impact ahead of Euro 2020

Olivier Giroud is now only five goals short of equalling Thierry Henry's record tally of 51 goals for France. But the 34-year-old is no longer the favorite for the starting spot at Euro 2020 with Karim Benzema's call-up.

Pogba praised Benzema for his positive impact since joining the team. The latter has been selected in France's Euro 2020 squad after a six-year hiatus from international football.

"We've got a new weapon and it's a very good one. Then the group is the same, we've got a good atmosphere and that's what we've got to take care of. That's the most important thing.

"He's still a world-class payer. He has quality, he has class. Now, I think he creates more chances with his movement and we're lucky to have him with us again," Pogba said.

France start their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany on June 15.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee