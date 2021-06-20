Euro 2020: Portugal vs Germany Match Recap

Germany bounced back from their opening Euro 2020 game defeat to France in spectacular fashion, defeating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 4-2.

Germany looked to have taken the lead inside five minutes when Robin Gosens did brilliantly to acrobatically convert Matthias Ginter's cross. The goal would not stand, however, as Serge Gnabry, who attempted to poke home the cross himself, was judged to have interfered with play from an offside position.

Instead, Portugal took the lead after 15 minutes following a beautiful counter-attack in the Euro 2020 game. Bernado Silva carried the ball up the field before picking out a beautiful pass to find Diego Jota in a promising position. Jota chose not to shoot and instead squared the ball to Ronaldo who was never going to miss. Ronaldo's goal gave portugal the lead and gave him a share of the lead in the race for the Euro 2020 golden boot, following his two-goal outing against Hungary.

Despite this, it would be Germany who headed in with the lead at half-time, thanks to two own goals late in the half by Portugal.

The first came from Joshua Kimmich picking out Gosens at the far post who volleyed the ball back across into a dangerous area. Kai Havertz got the ball ahead of Ruben Dias and his shot deflected off Dias into the back of the net to level the score.

Germany took the lead when Thomas Muller's cross found the head of Havertz, whose flicked header came to Kimmich at the far post. Kimmich fired in a cross and Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro was unable to get out of the way, inadvertently diverting the ball into his own in the process.

Gosens leads Germany to their first Euro 2020 victory

Germany continued to apply pressure as the second half got underway and they were able to extend their lead in the 51st minute. Gosens once again found space on the left and picked out Havertz in the middle for a comfortable finish to make the score 3-1.

Gosens, who was electric throughout, got the goal he deserved in the 60th minute as the Germans added another in the Euro 2020 match. Another ball from Kimmich on the right found Gosens in space at the far post and this time he headed the ball home himself for the goal.

Portugal, however, did not give up and looked the better side from this point onwards. In the 66th minute a Joao Moutinho free-kick was kept alive by Ronaldo, who found Jota in space, who headed home and got a goal back for Portugal.

While Portugal continued to press, Jota's goal concluded the scoring as Germany secured an important 4-2 win in the crucial Euro 2020 fixture.

With neither team mathematically safe at Euro 2020, Portugal will take on France next time out whilst Germany face Hungary.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava