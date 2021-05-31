Euro 2020: Roberto Mancini announces provisional 28-man Italy squad

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has announced a provisional 28-man squad for the Euro 2020 tournament that will commence next month. The final 26-man squad will be announced before midnight on the 1st of June.

Mancini has a very talented crop of players to work with, as this is Italy's most exciting squad in over a decade.

The Italian has, however, made the shock decision to exclude young striker Moise Kean from the final list. The Everton man had an impressive 2020-21 season on-loan at PSG, but will not be on the plane to Euro 2020.

Alessio Cragno, Manuel Lazzari, Vincenzo Grifo, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi and Gian Marco Ferrari have also been axed from the 33-man provisional squad that took on San Marino last week.

The Azzurri will have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal as players like Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Federico Chiesa all had spectacular seasons for their respective clubs.

Mancini has also decided to go with a few new faces such as Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Gianluca Mancini and Alessandro Bastoni.

However, a few familiar faces will return to the squad, as Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessandro Florenzi have all been called up.

Chelsea duo Jorginho and Emerson are due to meet up with the squad later this week, having played in the 2020-21 Champions League final on Saturday.

#Azzurri 🇮🇹



Roberto #Mancini has narrowed his options down to 28 ahead of Tuesday's #Euro2020 squad announcement 🤩



Find out who made it and much more below 👇#VivoAzzurro https://t.co/aBsLE8gvcx — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) May 30, 2021

Italy will face the Czech Republic on June 4th, in what will be their final warm-up game before Euro 2020 commences.

The Azzurri have been drawn into Group A along with Switzerland, Turkey and Wales. Italy will face Turkey in the opening game of their Euro 2020 campaign on 11th June.

Roberto Mancini has chosen a well-balanced Italy squad for Euro 2020

Italy could make a deep run at Euro 2020

Italy's Euro 2020 squad has no apparent weaknesses. Roberto Mancini's side have been unbeaten in their last 26 games and will be hoping that their form will continue during the tournament.

The Azzurri have one of the most solid backlines in world football. Gianluigi Donnarumma is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, while Chiellini and Bonucci have shown their class over the years and their experience will be invaluable at Euro 2020.

Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Manuel Locatelli will provide a strong foundation in midfield as all three midfielders are technically gifted on the ball and possess great passing abilities.

Surprisingly enough, Italy's attack is the most exciting component of their squad, with Chiesa and Insigne providing pace and flair off the wings and the clinical Immobile leading the line upfront.

This Italy squad has the capability to make an impression at Euro 2020 and could reach the latter stages of the tournament

🛣️ 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 🛣️



Italy 2-0 Greece: Goals from #Jorginho and #Bernardeschi secure the seventh win of our Euro 2020 qualification! 🔥 🤩#VivoAzzurro #Azzurri pic.twitter.com/F70G0HzQzl — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) May 28, 2021

28-man provisional Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain);

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Matteo Politano (Napoli)

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey.