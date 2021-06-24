Euro 2020: Round of 16 schedule and fixtures

The Euro 2020 group stage came to a thrilling end on Wednesday as it went down to the final whistle to decide who will play in the round of 16.

Portugal and France played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on the final group stage matchday, and Germany did just about enough to ensure qualification as the second placed team from Group F, which was dubbed the group of death.

Germany finished second in Group F, and that has earned them a clash against old foes England. The Three Lions topped their group, finishing ahead of Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Croatia will face Spain in the round of 16, as Luis Enrique’s side finished second in Group E behind Sweden. The impressive Swedes have earned a very winnable round of 16 tie against Ukraine, who finished third in Group C.

The winners of Group C, the Netherlands, will face the Czech Republic. The Dutch will look to continue their impressive form at Euro 2020.

All eyes will be on Italy -- who have been one of the most impressive teams at Euro 2020 so far -- when they face Austria in their round of 16 tie. The Italians topped Group A with three wins, finishing ahead of Wales and Switzerland.

Wales have been rewarded with a mouth-watering clash against Denmark, who finished second in Group B despite losing twice. Denmark finished behind Belgium, who will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their knockout tie.

Defending champions France topped Group F, and will face Switzerland in their round-of-16 clash. Switzerland finished third in Group A and made it as one of the best third-placed teams in the competition.

Euro 2020 - Round of 16 ties, date, and time

June 26th, Saturday (IST)

Wales vs Denmark (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27th, Sunday (IST)

Italy vs Austria (12:30 am, London)

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28th, Monday (IST)

Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 am, Seville)

Croatia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29th, Tuesday (IST)

France vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Bucharest)

England vs Germany (9:30 pm, London)

June 30th, Wednesday (IST)

Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Glasgow)

