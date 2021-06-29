EURO 2020: Roy Keane calls Portugal star 'an imposter'

Roy Keane was not happy after Portugal were knocked out of the EURO 2020 at the hands of Belgium. The Manchester United legend went on to call Joao Felix 'an imposter' for his cameo in the game.

Belgium edged past Portugal at EURO 2020 in the Round of 16 and knocked the defending champions out. Thorgan Hazard scored the game's only goal, and despite 20+ attempts, Portugal could not manage to score.

Roy Keane on João Felix:



“That guy's an imposter! He’s an imposter! Your country needs you. He comes on - hit the target! £100million?! If I was Ronaldo, I’d be going after him in the dressing room. Shocking!”



pic.twitter.com/KyhyDmTmCy — MUHQ News (@MUHQNews) June 27, 2021

Speaking on ITV after the EURO 2020 Round of 16 clash, Roy Keane took shots at Joao Felix. The Manchester United legend could not believe that he had cost Atletico Madrid over £100 million and called him an imposter.

He said:

"I get really annoyed with it, particularly when they're quality players. There's no excuse for it, seeing players leaning back and just missing the target, at least test the goalkeeper, these are top players no getting away from that.

"Felix, when he came on, that guy's an imposter, he's an imposter. He comes on, your country needs you…hit the target! What was he? £100 million? If I was [Cristiano] Ronaldo I'd certainly be going after him in the dressing room. Shocking.

"Felix and Fernandes were driving me crazy. They've no one to blame but themselves, they fought like champions to be fair, but Portugal just short."

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Roy Keane not surprised Bruno Fernandes got benched at EURO 2020

Bruno Fernandes was not at his best at EURO 2020, and was benched for Portugal's Round of 16 clash. The Irishman believes it was right to bench the Manchester United star, especially given Portugal's options.

He said:

"No, [I'm] not really [surprised] because of the other options. He's not really been in top form in the tournament. His body language is not great and he's not performed."

Is Roy Keane surprised that Bruno Fernandes isn't starting for #POR?



“He’s not really been on top form in the tournament. His body language? Not great. He’s not performed… no surprise with the changes the manager has made.”#BELPOR | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/qnNXAUJOyz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 27, 2021

Belgium will now face Italy in the quarter-finals of the EURO 2020. The match takes place on July 2nd at the Allianz Arena.

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava