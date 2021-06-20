Euro 2020: Roy Keane takes shot at England midfielder after Scotland draw

Roy Keane has criticized midfielder Declan Rice's performance in England's goalless draw with Scotland at Euro 2020. Keane believes the West Ham United star simply did not turn up on Friday.

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland in their second Euro 2020 encounter. The Three Lions struggled going forward and did not threaten the Scotland defense whatsoever.

During ITV's coverage of the Euro 2020 match, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane said Rice contributed nothing to England's attack.

"They're all taking too many touches at the back. Rice was coming back, doing nothing. He's coming back and giving sidewards passes. That's not good enough."

Ian Wright not happy with Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020

During Friday's game, Gareth Southgate raised eyebrows when he decided to replace Phil Foden, who was one of England's better players, with Jack Grealish.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Harry Kane, whose impact was minimal, should have been the one making way for the Aston Villa star. Wright also questioned why Southgate did not bring on Jadon Sancho, who was in fine form for Borussia Dortmund this past season.

"I think it's plain to see that he (Kane) doesn't look at his best, let's be fair. You look at the chances created, Reece James coming into the team, one of the best crossers from his position but hardly any crosses.

"What's he taken Foden off for? There's no way Phil Foden should be leaving the pitch. It's very disappointing to see. You've got someone like Jadon Sancho on the bench, 16 goals and 20 assists doesn't even get on when we need to create."

"We can talk about Harry Kane and the chances he could have had or how many touches he didn't have, but at the same time did we really create enough? We are supposed to be a team that's one of the favorites to win but I was embarrassed today."

