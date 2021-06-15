Euro 2020: Scotland vs Czech Republic Match Recap

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick proved the difference maker as he led his side to a 2-0 victory over Scotland in Euro 2020, scoring what is bound to be the goal of the tournament in the process.

Schick gave a warning of what was to come after 15 minutes when he rifled an effort at Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall, who did well to palm the ball away.

However, Scotland had their moments too in the Euro 2020 encounter and almost grabbed the opener themselves when Lyndon Dykes came close to poking home a cross from Liverpool's Andrew Robertson. Robertson continued to be involved in Scotland's attacking play and saw his effort tipped over the crossbar by Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik later in the half.

It looked as though the game would remain level until half-time but in the 42nd minute, West Ham's Vladimir Coufal's cross from the right wing was headed home by Schick to give his side a 1-0 lead in their opening Euro 2020 encounter.

🇨🇿 Patrik Schick is the first player to score two goals in a EURO game for the Czech Republic since Milan Baroš in a 3-0 quarter-final win over Denmark in 2004 ⚽️⚽️@ceskarepre_eng | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ZWkiB000nj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Schick scores goal of Euro 2020 contender

Schick was a constant threat to the Scottish goal and came very close to adding to his tally in the first minute of the second half when he forced Marshall into another good save.

With the score still only 1-0, Scotland were very much in the game and following another good delivery from Roberston on the left flank, the ball fell to Jack Hendry who saw his effort denied only by the crossbar.

In the 52nd minute, Hendry was once again lining up a shot from distance but had his shot blocked into the path of the on-running Schick. Schick charged the ball down just as it entered the Scotland half and instead of holding the ball up or attempting to dribble, unleashed a shot from around 50 yards out. The ball arced perfectly over a scrambling Marshall and didn't touch the ground before hitting the back of the net to provide the Czech Republic with a 2-0 lead and fans everywhere with a goal they may never forget.

Here's the goal sure to be one of the best at Euro 2020:

🇨🇿 Patrik Schick 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗭𝗢!



🔥 Will there be a better effort than THIS in the first round of games? @GazpromFootball | #EUROGOTR | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/skA67Yqeik — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Scotland still didn't give in and Dykes came very close in the 66th minute when his left-footed effort was narrowly denied by Vaclik's outstretched foot. Ultimately, this proved the last major chance of the game as the Czechs were able to hold on to their 2-0 win and open their Euro 2020 account.

Things won't get any easier for either of these sides as next up in Euro 2020 for Scotland is a derby fixture against neighbors England whilst Czech Republic will take on World Cup runners-up Croatia.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava