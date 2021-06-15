Euro 2020: Spain vs Sweden Match Recap

Spain were held to a 0-0 draw by Sweden in their Euro 2020 opener after being unable to convert their dominance in possession into any goals.

Spain were heavy favorites coming into this contest and came close to taking the lead when a beautiful cross by Koke found the head of Daniel Olmo. However, Robin Olsen in the Sweden goal produced a good low save.

Koke, the heartbeat of the Spanish side, narrowly missed after some good work down the left by Jordi Alba. He then blazed another chance over the bar after a cross from Olmo.

The biggest chance of the game came in the 38th minute when Marcus Danielson failed to deal with Alba's lofted through ball, leaving Alvaro Morata in a great position to score. However, Sweden survived as Morata steered the ball wide of the right post.

Spain were almost made to pay when Alexander Isak danced his way free to fire an effort at goal that was deflected by Marcos Llorente onto the post.

Spain came close to grabbing a goal before half-time when Olmo delivered a swerving effort from distance but Olsen got down well once again to deny him.

While Spain continued to dominate possession in the second half, Sweden looked threatening on the counter-attack. A lovely passing move followed by some mesmerizing footwork in the box by Isak left Marcus Berg with a huge chance to score but he was unable to make proper contact.

With time running out, Spain got one last chance when Pablo Sarabia's cross found the head of Gerard Moreno. The striker was unable to direct his header to the corner and Olsen made another tidy save. Sweden were able to hang for the rest of the match to secure a very respectable 0-0 draw.

If Spain are to truly be considered Euro 2020 title contenders, they will have to improve next time out against Poland. Sweden, meanwhile, will take on unlikely group-leaders Slovakia in their next Euro 2020 game.

