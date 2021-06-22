Euro 2020: Toni Kroos reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo during Germany vs Portugal

Toni Kroos has shared snippets of his conversation with former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2020 encounter between Germany and Portugal.

Germany came from behind to defeat Portugal 4-2 in the match. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal in the 15th minute but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro saw Germany go into the break with a 2-1 lead. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens stretched Germany's lead to 4-1 before Diogo Jota got one back for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Kroos was spotted having a conversation with the Portuguese talisman during the match and was quizzed about it later.

"I played with him for four seasons We were neighbors in the dressing room so of course I was glad to see him again.

"We spoke briefly about the game, of course, but also about the matches that are to come. I wished him the best of luck and asked him how he was doing in Italy," Kroos told the Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

Kroos also spoke of Portugal defender Pepe, who was previously at Real Madrid too.

"Pepe is also an outstanding guy who sometimes seems very wild on the pitch," he said.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to face France in crunch Euro 2020 encounter

Portugal will face France in their last group stage encounter at Euro 2020

Germany, who will face Hungary in their final group match on Wednesday, are currently second in Group F behind France, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are third in the standings.

Both Portugal and Germany have three points and will aim to win their last matches to secure a last-16 spot. But it won't be as straightforward for the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side. They will face world champions and Euro 2020 favorites France in Hungary.

Three points might be enough to qualify for the knockouts as one of the third-placed teams. But neither Joachim Low nor Fernando Santos would want to take that path.

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of Euro 2020 so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee