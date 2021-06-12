Euro 2020: Turkey vs. Italy Match Recap

The Euro 2020 tournament belatedly kicked off today with perennial contenders Italy defeating Turkey 3-0.

The game began in predictably cagey fashion, with Turkey sitting back and forcing Italy to break them down. This was largely effective in the first half as while Italy created the vast majority of the chances, they were unable to breakdown a Turkish defense led by centre-back Caglar Soyuncu of Turkey.

There were, however, warning signs for Turkey as Italy looked particularly lively down the left-hand side where Leonardo Spinazolla and Lorenzo Insigne continued to sparkle all game.

The best chance of the first half fell to Insigne, who was denied by Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, who was very solid in goal for the majority of the game.

With that being said, for all of Italy's pressure, you would have been forgiven for wondering if they would be able to find a breakthrough as the teams headed in for half-time.

Italy take their chances against Turkey in the second half

Turkey's tenacity in defense dropped off in the second half and ultimately this led to their downfall. The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute as another Italy attack, this time coming down the right flank, led to Turkey's Marih Demiral accidentally diverting the ball into the back of his own net.

Italy added another when Ciro Immobile reacted quickest in the box to fire home Italy's second goal and effectively end the match as a contest.

The third came when Turkey's goalkeeper Cakir made his only real error of the game by misplacing a pass and moments later Insigne was stroking the ball past him to conclude Italy's scoring.

Italy will hope for similarly strong performances from the likes of Chiellini, Spinazzola, Insigne and Immobile in their next match against Switzerland. Meanwhile, Turkey will aim to rebound as they take on Gareth Bale and Wales.

Edited by Rohit Mishra