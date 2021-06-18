Euro 2020: UEFA warns players of sanctions if they move bottles like Cristiano Ronaldo 

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's controversy involving Coca-Cola at a Euro 2020 press conference, UEFA has warned players of fines and sanctions if anyone tries to do it again, according to the BBC.

Euro 2020's organizers have asked players to respect their partners as they are crucial for the tournament taking place. They are reported to have said:

"UEFA has reminded participating teams that partnerships are integral to the delivery of the tournament and to ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for youth and women."

Ronaldo was the first player to oppose a sponsored drink by urging people to drink water instead of carbonated beverages such as Coca-Cola. A day later, Paul Pogba did something similar by moving a bottle of Heineken beer during his press conference after France's match against Germany. Heineken is also a Euro 2020 sponsor.

Manuel Locatelli is the latest addition to the list. The Italian midfielder replaced a bottle of Coca-Cola with water during his press conference after Italy's win over Switzerland.

Euro 2020's tournament director Martin Kallen has reminded players to follow through on their contractual obligations. Failing to do so would result in serious disciplinary action.

However, according to the aforementioned source, UEFA does not plan to sanction players directly. The organizers of Euro 2020 plan to fine players through their respective football federations. Kallen added:

"We are never fining players directly from the UEFA side, we will do this always through the participating national association and then they could look if they will go further to the player, but we are not going directly for the moment to the player. We have the regulations signed by the participating federations."

This means it will be up to the respective national associations to fine the likes of Ronaldo and Pogba. Both players have a tremendous amount of fan following and any action taken on them could have implications for Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a bright start to Euro 2020 on the pitch

Despite the off-the-field controversy, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an amazing start to Euro 2020. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice as Portugal defeated Hungary 3-0 in their opening group match. In doing so, Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in European Championship history, surpassing Michel Platini. Portugal will face France and Germany in their remaining Euro 2020 group matches.

