Euro 2024: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos reveals details behind training ground bust-up in Germany camp

German midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed the details behind a training ground bust-up between his Real Madrid teammate Antonio Rudiger and Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug in Die Mannschaft's camp. The 34-year-old laughed off the incident and played it off as a trivial matter, claiming that it was a 'good thing' for the players to show passion in training.

Speaking to reporters at a pre-match press conference before the opening game of the Euros against Scotland on June 14, the six-time Champions League winner said (via @iMiaSanMia on X):

"I see it as a good thing when situations like this happen. Although it wasn't meant to be taken too seriously. The only person Niclas was angry with was the referee. He knows he only has himself to blame if he gets into a duel with Toni [Antonio]."

On Monday, June 10, reports of a minor scuffle between Fullkrug and Rudiger emerged. The duo came up through the youth ranks with Germany and are said to be very close to each other, which made the situation even more surprising.

Apparently, the striker wasn't happy with the centre-back pushing him to the floor during the crossing drill. The pair almost came to blows with each other before assistant coach and former Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner separated them.

Rudiger's Real Madrid had beaten Fullkrug's Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final earlier this month, which could have caused tensions to escalate. However, they seemed to have put the matter behind them, posting each other's pictures on their Instagram stories with heart emojis.

The posts came as music to Germany's ears just four days before their Euro 2024 opener against Scotland at the Allianz Arena. Kroos, Fullkrug and Rudiger are seasoned campaigners and will be a key part of Julian Nagelsmann's plans for the tournament.

"Would be cheesy but I'd take it" - Real Madrid's Toni Kroos hoping to lift EURO title with Germany

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said that it would be 'cheesy' to end his career with a Champions League and European Championship title, but that he would whole-heartedly take that ending.

On May 21, Kroos announced that he would be retiring from football upon the conclusion of Euro 2024, bringing the curtains down on a glittering 17-year senior career.

On June 2, he delivered an assist for Dani Carvajal's opener (74') in his last game at club level, a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UCL final. He has won six Champions Leagues, a World Cup and countless league titles in Spain and Germany for a staggering total of 34 trophies so far.

In a pre-match press conference before Germany's opening game against Scotland, Kroos exclaimed that he would love to win the Euros and go out on a high. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I want to win the EURO, that’s for sure! If I didn’t have this fantasy and it wasn’t possible, I wouldn’t have done it. The end, with the UCL and EURO title would be cheesy but I’d take it."

