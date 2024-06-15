  • home icon
Euro 2024: Who is Kwadwo Duah? Meet Switzerland striker who could have represented England and made debut days before opening goal v Hungary

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jun 15, 2024 15:33 GMT
Switzerland striker Kwadwo Duah announced himself in Euro 2024 with a goal for his country in their first game against Hungary. The London-born 27-year-old is on the books of Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets Razgrad, where he enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 season.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin handed Duah a first call-up to the national team ahead of Euro 2024 in recognition of his season in Bulgaria. The striker scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 20 league appearances for the side, and scored five more times in other competitions.

Kwadwo Duah began his professional career in the youth ranks of Young Boys before leaving for Wil in 2019. He remained in Switzerland until 2022, when he moved to German second division side FC Nurnberg. He then joined Ludogorets in 2023, scoring 15 goals in his first season at the club and earning recognition of the national team.

The striker made his debut for Switzerland in their friendly against Estonia before Euro 2024, and was named in the starting XI for his competitive debut against Hungary. He was eligible to play for Ghana, where his parents hail from, but chose to play for Switzerland.

Kwadwo Duah nets on Euro 2024 debut as Switzerland defeat Hungary

Kwadwo Duah was on target for Switzerland in their Group A opener against Hungary on Saturday. The 27-year-old opened the scoring within 12 minutes to set his side on their way in the game.

Duah latched onto a perfect through ball from Bologna star Michel Aebischer before slotting his effort past Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. Aebischer scored his country's second in the first half to put his side in control of the game.

Hungary pulled one back through Barnabas Varga in the 66th minute before Breel Embolo scored a late goal to seal the win for Switzerland. The Swiss join hosts Germany on three points after their 3-1 win.

