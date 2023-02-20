European giants claim they didn't pursue a move for Cristiano Ronaldo because their value doesn't 'depend on social media followers'

Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer has claimed that the club did not pursue a move for Cristiano Ronaldo because they are not concerned with a player's social media reach.

They were one of the many clubs linked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last summer and then in November when he left Manchester United by mutual consent. However, the Black and Yellow did not make any approach for him.

Cristiano Ronaldo desired to play in the UEFA Champions League, with Dortmund currently active in the competition. They are in line to qualify for it once again as they are second in the Bundesliga table after 21 games - level on points with Bayern Munich.

Such consistency, according to Cramer, stems from their values as a club. Their pursuit of a player does not depend on their past laurels and social media reach, but on the quality they can bring to the club.

Reflecting on the club's decision not to pursue the former Real Madrid forward, Cramer told Kicker (h/t GOAL):

"Basically, the value of Borussia Dortmund does not depend on social media followers. We are a football club, that's the key. We can have the best ideas in marketing, but if we lose 3-0 at home to Freiburg, it doesn't work. Even with the best brand presentation, the be-all and end-all is the product."

He ultimately joined Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract as a player. Considering the 38-year-old's global reach, he has elevated the Saudi Pro League's popularity by a massive margin.

With an Instagram following of 549 million people, Ronaldo's popularity is unquestionable and arguably unmatched. He has displayed flashes of his world-class abilities as well.

After blanking in his first two official games for the club, he has scored five goals and provided two assists in his last three games.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr retain top spot with impressive display vs Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his tally in Saudi Arabia with a goal against Al-Fateh in his team's 2-2 draw on 3 February.

Six days later, he scored all four of Al-Nassr's goals against Al-Wehda. His superb form continued when his team faced Al-Taawoun on 19 February.

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted both goals as the Faris Najd secured a 2-1 win. The first came in the form of a sumptuous defense-splitting pass to Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

The second was not the most aesthetic assist as he inadvertently blocked a teammate's goal-bound shot. However, his touch set the ball up perfectly for Abdullah Madu to score the winner in the 78th minute.

Ronaldo is now expected to make manager Rudi Garcia's starting XI when Al-Nassr face Damac on 25 February in Abha.

Poll : 0 votes