European giants keen on signing Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood: Reports

Barcelona are highly interested in a deal for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. According to the Sun, the Blaugrana have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old during his last three matches.

The attacker currently plays for La Liga side Getafe, moving on loan from the Red Devils in the summer. He has been impressive for Bordalas' side, bagging five goals and four assists in 15 appearances.

Greenwood completed a return to football earlier this year after being under investigation on charges of attempted rape. After his case was dismissed due to the withdrawal of key witnesses, Manchester United considered bringing him back into the squad. The decision was met with strong backlash from the public, prompting the club to decide against the move, eventually sanctioning a loan move for him to Spain.

The report claims that Barcelona are enamoured with the player and believe that he is tailor-made for their style of play. He is not expected to have a future at United and thus a move to the Catalan side could be a huge move for Greenwood.

Apart from the Blaugrana, Valencia and Real Sociedad are also interested in Greenwood. However, Xavi's side is believed to be the frontrunners, and a deal could be made in the summer. Getafe themselves do not have the option to make the loan spell permanent but will get 20% of any transfer fee received by Manchester United for Greenwood.

Manchester United star requests national team to delay call-up to AFCON: Reports

Onana has been called up by Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester United star Andre Onana has asked Cameroon to allow him to join the team at a later date for the Africa Cup of Nations. According to ESPN, the 27-year-old wants to skip the side's training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Cameroon kick off their tournament on January 15 against Ivory Coast in Guinea. However, they are holding a training camp in the Middle East a week prior, playing Zambia in a friendly on January 9.

Onana has expressed an interest to feature in Manchester United's FA Cup third-round clash against Wigan Athletic, which is scheduled for January 8. The goalkeeper retired from the team before the 2022 World Cup following a disagreement with head coach Rigobert Song, but has since returned to the squad.

During his absence in the UK, United are expected to turn to backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. The Red Devils signed the 25-year-old shotstopper from Turkish side Fenerbahce this summer for a reported fee of £4.3 million. He is yet to make an appearance for the side.