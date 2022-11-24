According to Calciomercatoweb, as reported by SPORTbible, Barcelona are plotting a shock move for Manchester United superstar David de Gea.

De Gea has been United's first-choice goalkeeper since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011. However, his contract with the Red Devils expires next summer. Barcelona are keeping tabs on De Gea in case Marc-Andre ter Stegen leaves.

De Gea has made 507 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 174 clean sheets and winning four trophies. He has fallen down the pecking order in the Spain team, as manager Luis Enrique prefers Athletic Bilbao custodian Unai Simon. De Gea didn't even make La Roja's provisional 55-man list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible

Was sent a congratulatory message on his international retirement by the Spanish FA

However he revealed he hadn't actually retired



Not awkward in the slightest... David de Gea missed out on the Spanish World Cup squadWas sent a congratulatory message on his international retirement by the Spanish FAHowever he revealed he hadn't actually retiredNot awkward in the slightest... David de Gea missed out on the Spanish World Cup squad 🏆Was sent a congratulatory message on his international retirement by the Spanish FA 🇪🇸However he revealed he hadn't actually retired 😬Not awkward in the slightest...😂 https://t.co/XAWULi2TyO

United manager Erik ten Hag, though, is keen to hold on to De Gea due to his goal-stopping abilities. The Dutchman said:

"Everyone has his own opinion and his own philosophy, For me, the first from a goalkeeper is you have to protect the goal, so make sure you don't concede goals, and in that fact, he is magnificent. And on the feet, for me, he has the capabilities as well."

He continued:

"This season, he is progressing from game to game in that part. It has to do not only with the keeper, but it has to do with the one in front: how do you give the keeper options to bring passes in."

Ten Hag added:

"Because when they don't bring freedom or they are in the wrong positions, he doesn't have the options to pass around. But I am convinced he can do it, and I think the games so far prove that. I think he will improve from game to game in that part."

De Gea has kept nine clean sheets in 20 games across competitions this season.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon on Manchester United superstar David de Gea's absence in World Cup squad

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Spain keeper Unai Simon recently said that the reason behind David de Gea's omission from the Spain squad is surprising.

Speaking ahead of the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, Simon said goalkeepers should primarily be judged on their ability to save shots. He said (h/t The Guardian, via 90min):

"Sometimes I think we’re getting a bit crazy in how we look at keepers, What is his primary job still? Stop the ball going past him. A modern keeper, like (Marc-Andre) ter Stegen, has both."

David de Gea hasn't played for Spain since earning his 45th cap in a 1-0 loss to Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League in October 2020. He has kept a decent 21 clean sheets in those games.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes