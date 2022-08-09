European giants could sell midfielder for €55m as Arsenal make transfer enquiry: Reports

Arsenal could reportedly sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali if they make an offer of €55 million this summer.

While speaking to Calcio Mercato on TvPlay (h/t Express), journalist Enrico Camelio claimed that the two teams have held a meeting over a possible deal for the 22-year-old. He said:

"Milan and Arsenal met and talked about Tonali. The Rossoneri have declared that the midfielder is not transferable, but if a proposal for €55m arrives, Milan could sell him and make two purchases."

The Gunners have signed five players this summer, including attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira. However, they have sold midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira to Olympique de Marseille and Galatasaray respectively.

Arteta could, hence, be in the market to strengthen his team's midfield. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are strong tacklers and specialize in breaking up opposition attacks.

Tonali's composure on the ball and his passing range could add a new dynamic to the side's midfield. Arsenal are also interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, but are yet to officially register their interest in the Belgium international.

The Gunners started off the new Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on August 6. Arteta started a midfield three consisting of Partey, Xhaka and Martin Odegaard but did not have quality options on the bench to bring on in that position.

22-year-old Albert Sambi Lokonga came on in the third minute of stoppage time, while Mohamed Elneny was an unused substitute. The Egypt international is also set to become a free agent next year if he doesn't renew his contract at the Emirates.

Hence, the need for reinforcing midfield could push Arsenal towards making a move for Tonali. The Italy international made 36 Serie A appearances for I Rossoneri last season, scoring five times and assisting a further three goals.

Arsenal consider summer move for RC Lens midfielder

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are considering making a move for RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana this summer. The 27-year-old has been earmarked as an alternative to Youri Tielemans.

Fofana has two years left on his contract at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and is currently the captain of the Ligue 1 outfit. Lens have placed a €47.3 million price tag on him, with AC Milan also interested in making a move.

The Ivory Coast international is untouchable in Franck Haise's starting XI. He featured in all 38 of their Ligue 1 games last season, scoring eight times.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will sign a midfielder this summer. Tielemans has experience of playing in the Premier League but it is unlikely Leicester will sell one of their most important players after the start of the new season.

