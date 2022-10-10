"Even when you are the best in the world you need it" - Cristiano Ronaldo's goals 'will flow' after 700th club goal hopes Man Utd manager Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more consistently after the striker netted his 700th club goal.

Ronaldo achieved the incredible milestone during the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9).

The Portuguese superstar came close to scoring the much-needed goal earlier in the week during a UEFA Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia. However, a combination of bad luck and some poor finishing saw him fail to find the back of the net.

He made no mistake against the Toffees to record the 700th club goal and 817th overall strike of his illustrious career.

Ten Hag laid plenty of emphasis on the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the elusive goal after the match, saying (as quoted by ESPN):

"Every player needs it [confidence]. Even when you are the best in the world you need it, you need the goals. Once they have some goals, they come easier and then the goals come in a flow."

The Dutch tactician continued:

"That is really impressive when you score 700 goals, a huge performance. I am really happy for him [Cristiano Ronaldo] and congratulate him for that. I am also really happy it is his first goal of the season in the Premier League. I am sure more goals will come for him."

The goal against Everton was Ronaldo's 144th strike in Manchester United colors. He scored 438 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon, having played 943 matches in total for all four clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo seizes opportunity to hand Manchester United comeback win

Cristiano Ronaldo was originally named on the bench by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United's clash against Everton.

The Red Devils got off to the worst start possible at Goodison Park. Alex Iwobi capitalized on Casemiro's cheap giveaway by curling a shot into the top corner after just five minutes.

United responded positively and were level 10 minutes later as Anthony Martial set up Antony. The Brazilian finished expertly with his left foot, becoming the first United player to score in each of his first three Premier League matches.

However, disaster struck around the half-hour mark as Martial was forced off the pitch due to a hip injury and was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Close to the end of the first half, Casemiro atoned for his error with a clean tackle in his own half before sliding a superb pass to Ronaldo. The legendary forward took the ball in his stride before firing the ball with his weaker left foot to beat Jordan Pickford at his near-post.

Ronaldo's strike, his first of the Premier League season, ultimately proved to be the difference as United held on to take all three points. Ten Hag's side are now fifth in the league standings with 15 points from eight matches.

