"Even better than Zinedine Zidane or Cristiano Ronaldo" - Pundit claims one Real Madrid star had best season for a new Los Blancos signing ever

Jeremie Aliadiere has claimed that Kylian Mbappe had the best ever debut season at Real Madrid ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Arsenal striker has also hailed the Frenchman as the best player in the world right now.

Aliadiere has claimed that Mbappe's ego might be hurt to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the Champions League after his departure. He has, however, claimed that Mbappe staying at PSG would have made them even stronger. The ex-Middlesbrough and Lorient striker said, as quoted by GOAL:

"I think PSG would have still won everything with Kylian Mbappe in the team. I think they actually would've been even stronger. Luis Enrique would have built that team around him and it would’ve had even more strength. Mbappe had to battle with Lionel Messi and Neymar but they won everything after he left."

Aliadiere has also claimed that Mbappe enjoyed the best ever debut season in a Real Madrid shirt ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. He has also insisted that the France skipper does not get the respect he deserves. Aliadiere added:

"I think his ego must be a bit hurt, but he had the best season for a new Real Madrid signing ever, even better than Zinedine Zidane or Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, Mbappe is being disrespected a bit. He is the best player in the world."

Kylian Mbappe joined Los Blancos last summer and scored 44 goals and provided five assists in 59 games. However, he could not win a major trophy in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 33 goals and produced ten assists in 35 games for Real Madrid in his first season. He went on to score 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances for Los Blancos becoming the highest scorer in the club's history.

Jesus Vallejo claims Cristiano Ronaldo's exit left a big void at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has opened up on the impact Cristiano Ronaldo's exit had at the Spanish capital club. The Portuguese superstar enjoyed a glittering nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu and shared the dressing room with Vallejo.

Vallejo has claimed that Los Blancos suffered a lot both on and off the pitch following Ronaldo's exit from the club. He told The Athletic:

“It was hard enough with Cristiano’s departure because of his goals. There has been a big void that has taken time to replace. He was a leader not only on the pitch but also off the pitch. I have tried to copy some of his day-to-day routines."

The Spaniard added:

“He would arrive at the dressing room beforehand, (but) before training, he didn’t do much physical work. Afterwards, at home, he would do more strength work, but he prioritised the work on the pitch before. He knew when to push and when not to push. In that sense, he was very professional.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and left in 2018 and helped the club win 15 trophies during his time at the club. He won four Ballon d'Ors during his time at the Spanish capital club and shattered record after record.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More