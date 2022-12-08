“Even we can implement some changes” – Scaloni hints at plan to nullify Netherlands man-marking Lionel Messi during FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has hinted at plans to counter the Netherlands' ploy to man-mark Lionel Messi in their FIFA World Cup quarter-finals clash on December 9.

Much of the pre-match talk has been surrounded around how the Oranje are going to deal with the Argentina captain, their single biggest threat. Reports claimed that Dutch manager Louis van Gaal could resort to man-marking the playmaker.

However, Scaloni has responded to claims of man-marking that his team can come up with something to tackle it too.

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash, he said (via Roy Nemer):

"The individual marking to Messi? We will see tomorrow what happens on the pitch. We are used to our opponents coming up with something different. We don't want to go to forgone conclusions. Even we can implement some changes in the technical side."

Messi has been central to Argentina's campaign so far, netting three goals and making one assist in four matches.

The 35-year-old has said that this is his final FIFA World Cup with the side and he's aiming to bow out by guiding his team to a third title this month.

Argentina face the Netherlands in an enticing 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Argentina and the Netherlands clash at the Lusail Stadium tomorrow for a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It will be an enticing affair given the sheer quality of both teams and their history in the competition.

All eyes will be on the colossal player battle between Messi and Virgil van Dijk as the unstoppable force meets the immovable object.

The players have locked horns in the UEFA Champions League once before when Liverpool faced Barcelona in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 edition.

However, this will be their first clash on the international stage and it couldn't come on a better occasion.

Louis van Gaal's side are unbeaten in their last 19 games and produced some of the best football seen at Qatar 2022. The Dutch beat the USA 3-1 in the last 16.

Argentina, meanwhile, beat Australia 2-1 in the previous round.

La Albiceleste and the Netherlands have faced each other five times at the World Cups before, with two wins for each. This includes Argentina's penalty shootout win in the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

