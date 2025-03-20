"Even the club knows it" - Bundesliga star says he dreams of playing for Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Grimaldo has revealed that he dreams of a return to boyhood club Barcelona at some point in his career. The Spanish left-back was on the books of the LaLiga giants as a youngster before leaving, and is a key player for Xabi Alonso's side.

Spain international Grimaldo was very highly rated as a youngster at Barcelona, but the presence of Jordi Alba at left-back meant there was no real pathway for him. He opted to move abroad, joining Portuguese outfit Benfica as a free agent in 2015 after his contract at the Nou Camp expired.

Now 29 years old, Grimaldo spoke with SPORT about his career aspirations, sharing that he dreams of returning to Spain, and particularly, to his boyhood club. He talked about his attachment to the club, pointing out that his goal from young was to make it to the first team, and he still has the same dream. He said (via Barca Universal):

"It is a goal that I have. I have it very clear in my head, even the club knows it. I want to return to Spain in the medium and short term and I would like to try the experience of being in Spain because in the end, it is my country. I grew up at La Masia, it’s the club where I’ve grown as a player and as a person and it’s the club I dreamed of playing for since I was a child.

"I remember some interviews as a child in which I already said that my dream was to reach the Barça first team And that has always remained my dream."

Alejandro Grimaldo joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 as a free agent from Benfica, and has enjoyed a great time in Germany. He led the assist charts in the Bundesliga with 13 assists in his debut season as his club went through the domestic campaign unbeaten.

This season, Grimaldo has contributed four goals and 11 assists, more than any of the full-backs on the books of Barcelona. The defender has two years left on his deal with the Bundesliga side, and could look to return to Spain as a free agent in 2027.

Barcelona keeping tabs on highly rated full-back: Reports

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Feyenoord youngster Givairo Read ahead of a potential summer move, as per Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes). The Dutch teenager has impressed this season, catching the attentions of several top sides.

Still only 18, Read is a versatile full-back capable of playing on either flank, and will provide decent cover for Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde. He is viewed by Barcelona as a low-cost option, with his age also making him an attractive target in the market.

La Blaugrana are not alone in their interest in the youngster, with Liverpool also eyeing a move for him. Givairo Read has a contract that runs until 2029 with the Dutch club, but will likely not cost very much if he decides to move clubs.

