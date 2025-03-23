“Even computers make mistakes, I don’t see why people make such drama” - Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal loss vs Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about Portugal's 1-0 loss against Denmark in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on March 20. The match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen was Portugal's first loss against Denmark since the 2010-11 season.

Portugal were mostly on the backfoot throughout the game, managing just a couple of shots on target compared to Denmark's nine. The game was mostly played in Portugal's third of the pitch with the home side recording 41 touches inside the penalty area. In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo's side had just 16.

The game was decided by a 78th-minute goal by substitute Rasmus Hojlund. The Manchester United superstar was left with just the goalkeeper to beat after an inch-perfect cross from Andreas Skov Olsen found him near the six-yard box. Denmark could've won the match by two goals but Diogo Costa saved a Christian Eriksen spot-kick in the 24th minute to keep the game scoreless at halftime.

After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about their loss in the first leg of the Nations League quarter-finals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via @The NassrZone on X):

“Even computers make mistakes. I don't see why people make such a drama.”

The Al-Nassr superstar had an underwhelming game against Denmark, failing to register a single shot on target in 90 minutes. He also registered just 30 touches in the game and lost ball possession twice.

Portugal will face Denmark for the second leg of the quarter-final on March 23 at Estádio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

"You can't put all of this on Cristiano Ronaldo" - Gabriele Marcotti comments on Portugal's loss to Denmark

Denmark v Portugal - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg One - Source: Getty

Football pundit Gabriele Marcotti defended Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's 1-0 loss to Denmark on March 20. The victory gave the Scandinavian nation a slender lead ahead of their trip to Lisbon to face Cristiano Ronaldo's side in the second leg.

Speaking about the game on ESPN FC, Gabriele Marcotti spoke in favor of CR7 and claimed it was wrong to blame the Al-Nassr superstar for A Selecao's plight in the game.

“You can’t put all of this on Cristiano Ronaldo. That chance he had in the game was probably his best chance but the pieces around him aren’t working. If you’re Portugal, you do have a number of options [instead of Ronaldo] and hopefully, Roberto Martinez will go and consider all of them [in the next game]," said Marcotti.

He continued:

“It can’t be down to simply Cristiano. I think there’s a good chance that if he feels ready, he starts. But the rest of the team has to step up.”

Ronaldo has been in fine form this season, registering 28 goals and four assists in 33 club games so far. The Portuguese talisman has netted seven times in his last 10 matches for club and country.

