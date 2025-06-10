"Even if you don’t give him the armband, the armband will cling onto him" - Kylian Mbappe names Real Madrid icon as his dream captain

Kylian Mbappe has named Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as his 'dream captain.' He believes the Spaniard is a leader on the pitch even when he does not have the armband.

Speaking to Canal+, Mbappe said Ramos has the soul of a captain and was born to be one. The Frenchman added that the Real Madrid legend had an 'aura' and that everyone used to listen to him. The Frenchman said (via Madrid Universal):

“My dream captain? Sergio Ramos. He has the soul of a captain, he was born to be a captain. In the dressing room, the pitch, the aura he has. Even if you don’t give him the armband, the armband will cling onto him.”

Sergio Ramos spoke about Kylian Mbappe in 2021 and urged the then-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to join Real Madrid. Ramos had remarked that the striker was meant to play for Los Blancos. He said (via GOAL):

“Of course. Madrid is one of the best clubs in the world. On a historical level, the best. For me, great players have to go through there. But now I want him (Mbappe) on my team. I want to win and for that I want the best to be by my side. Advice on a personal level I could never give. I could tell him something from experience, but I would do it in private. As a PSG player, I would like him to stay. I like to play with the best and Mbappe is one of them.”

Mbappe and Ramos played together at PSG when the Spaniard moved to Parc des Princes after his long stint at Real Madrid ended. The two players played 51 matches together for the Ligue 1 side and lost just six.

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in 2024 on a free transfer

Kylian Mbappe spoke after joining Real Madrid in 2024 and said it was his childhood dream to make the move. He added that it was an incredible day for him, saying (via BBC):

"I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy. My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying. It's an incredible day for me, I've dreamed of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me."

Mbappe refused to sign a new deal at PSG last summer and joined Los Blancos after running down his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

