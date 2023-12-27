“Even when we finish, he just wants to keep going” - Ex-Barcelona star explains how ‘competitive’ Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘different’ from Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo has explained the key difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Wolverhampton defender claimed that the Portuguese star wanted to keep going even after training and would be seen at the gym.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Semedo stated that Ronaldo wanted to compete all the time, even if it was a 7v7 game in training. He added that training routine and hunger to do more was the key difference between the Al Nassr star and the Inter Miami captain. He said:

"I wouldn't say they are similar because Cristiano's training is different. He's a different type of player, always wants to train. He goes to the gym before training, he goes to the gym after training. He's very competitive, in the national team we sometimes play 7v7, and there he's like he wants to play till the last minute. Even when we finish, he just wants to keep going. Cristiano is different. I'm a lucky guy to play with [both] these guys."

Semedo played 108 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and combined for six goals with him. He has played 21 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo, all for Portugal, but has not assisted the forward.

Former PSG star highlights difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Pablo Sarabia spoke about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this month and also claimed that the Portuguese had a different mindset from others. The Spaniard was talking to talkSPORT when they quizzed him about training with the greats and he said:

"It's amazing because it's a dream to play with these players. I learned a lot because when you're training with these teammates, these players, it's incredible. They're amazing players. Outside the pitch these are very good people and because of this it's a reference for me and I want to translate [that] to my son also."

He added:

"It's a very difficult question. It's Cristiano because his mindset is totally incredible. It's very hard. Neymar, his ability to be different than the other players, it's possible to do everything, I've never seen anything like it. He has a lot of quality with the ball, it's incredible. With Messi, everyone knows his capacity, the ability to score, to find the solution."

Sarabia has never played with Cristiano Ronaldo in a competitive game and was named in the same matchday squad with the Portuguese star just once at Real Madrid. He played 19 games with Lionel Messi at PSG but did not combine with the Argentine for a goal.