"Even if he goes to the toilet, I will follow him." - Ander Herrera reveals what he told Jose Mourinho when he was tasked with marking Eden Hazard

Ander Herrera put on a spectacular performance when tasked with handling Eden Hazard by Jose Mourinho. Herrera was a reliable servant for Manchester United and his best spell at the club came under Mourinho.

In a 2017 clash, Jose Mourinho gave Herrera the defensive duty of handling Hazard. The Belgian was one of the best players in the Premier League at that point in time.

Herrera did his job perfectly as United won the game by a scoreline of 2-0. The Spaniard even registered an assist and scored a goal. Speaking about the game, Ander Herrera said on the UTD Podcast (via Manchester United's official website):

“At that time, Hazard was the best player in the league, with the best stats and everything, Chelsea were on fire, and Mourinho decided that I was the man to stop him. Two days before [the match], I said: ‘I’m going to try my best. Even if he goes to the toilet, I will follow him.’”

Ander Herrera further added:

“It was funny because I had a defensive role at that time, and I gave an assist, and I scored a goal. And Hazard didn’t do too much at that time, so it was funny."

The current Athletic Bilbao star further added that being a team player, it was his duty to carry out the responsibility handed by Jose Mourinho. He said:

“I am a team player. I am ready to help the team and, at that time, Mourinho asked me to do that and I did it and, if tomorrow, I have to do it here in Bilbao, I will do it again. I want to finish my career with the feeling that I have done everything that I have done in my hands to help my team, my coach and my teammates.”

Ander Herrera spoke about Jose Mourinho's reign as the Manchester United manager

Arsenal vs. Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round.

Ander Herrera recently said that he liked being a part of the Manchester United team under Jose Mourinho. He said (via GOAL):

"I liked it, I liked to be part of the team, to help the team. That was more counter-attack football, a counter-attack team, but after that, at the end of the season, we won three trophies and qualified for the Champions League. It is not bad.”

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Ander Herrera on Jose Mourinho: “I am so thankful about our time together. He was also a little bit sh*thouse [like me] as a coach so it was a good time [laughs].” [MU] 🗣 Ander Herrera on Jose Mourinho: “I am so thankful about our time together. He was also a little bit sh*thouse [like me] as a coach so it was a good time [laughs].” [MU] https://t.co/521uCschMs

Poll : 0 votes