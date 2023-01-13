“Even if you guess the way he is going, he just knocks you out” – Liverpool star Diogo Jota in awe of Tottenham target

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has hailed reported Tottenham Hotspur target Adama Traore. The former Barcelona man has been linked with a move to Spurs (via Football.London). Jota played with the Spaniard during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In an interview with YouTube channel AJ3, Jota was asked if Traore is the fastest man alive. The Portuguese replied (via The Boot Room):

“Yeah, I think so! I trained with him every day when he was at Wolves and he’s unbelievably quick. He’s also very strong, so even if you guess the way he is going, he just knocks you out. He’s a unique player, really, I would say.”

Jota left Wolves to join Liverpool in 2020. However, he has been out of action since suffering a calf injury earlier in the season and also missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal.

Traore, meanwhile, suggested that despite being linked with Tottenham, his future at Molineux depends on Wolves. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I think everyone has been asking about my contract, For me, right now, it is important to help the team grow and after we'll see what will happen. The fans don't see the situation, the pressure and the things behind the scenes. They see what is going on social media, sometimes it's fake."

"The most important thing for the fans is to understand what's in the media is not true, sometimes you have to listen to the player. Players take pressure differently, for me it's part of my job, I enjoy being a football player and I work hard to be on the pitch and enjoy the game. The contract thing - it will depend on the club, the club have to talk to me and we're going to talk and we'll see what happens…"

Traore has played 174 games for Wolves, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Mohamed Salah's milestone

Mohamed Salah might play his 300th game in English football when Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion on January 14. Speaking about the milestone, Jurgen Klopp said (via the club's website):

"A few things happened in between. What a journey! I would say his dreams and our dreams came true in that period but it's not over yet. Mo looks sharp, he's fit still after all these years, after all these games and that's very important. The most important thing is that he's really available pretty much always."

