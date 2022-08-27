“Even if he’s not playing, Cristiano is Cristiano” – Joao Felix insists Portugal ‘can always count on’ Ronaldo despite lack of involvement at Manchester United 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has found opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford this season amid reports of his potential departure from the club. However, Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has insisted that Portugal can always count on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner regardless of what he's going through at club level.

Cristiano Ronaldo was omitted from Manchester United's starting line-up against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday (August 22) as manager Erik Ten Hag made some major changes to the team. The Dutchman once again left the Portuguese on the bench for today's clash (August 27) with Southampton.

This appears to indicate that Ten Hag doesn't count on Ronaldo in his team and is perhaps aware that the attacker will leave before the transfer window shuts. So far, the Portuguese has started just one out of four matches for the Red Devils this season, amassing a paltry 131 minutes of game time.

With the FIFA World Cup coming up in Qatar in just three months' time, many believe Ronaldo's lack of involvement could be a problem. Joao Felix, however, insists that the Portuguese's problems at club level won't affect his chances in the national team.

The Atletico Madrid forward told ESPN, via A Bola:

“Even if he's not playing, Cristiano is Cristiano. It's an honor to have him on our team. Even at 37, we can always count on him. And I think that the fact that Manchester is not having a good season will not affect our national team and we will have a great 2022 World Cup.”

Portugal sealed their participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Turkey and North Macedonia in the playoffs earlier this year. The Reds have been drawn in Group H, alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Who will sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer?

The Portuguese on the bench during Manchester United's clash with Southampton.

It doesn't look like Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to join a top European side as rumors earlier suggested this summer. The likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid have all ruled out making a move for the Portuguese star.

However, the attacker is still highly likely to get an escape route before the transfer window shuts next week. According to Sky Sports Italia, Napoli have shown interest in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

