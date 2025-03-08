“Even I didn’t realize the power” - MLS commissioner opens up on underestimating Lionel Messi-led impact after Inter Miami switch

MLS commissioner Don Garber has admitted that he did not anticipate the extent to which Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami would change the league. The eight-time Ballon d'Or has been in the MLS since 2023, having left Europe when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired.

Lionel Messi caused a buzz with his decision to join Inter Miami as a free agent, turning down an opportunity to reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The 37-year-old also had the option of working out a return to his boyhood club Barcelona but chose to chart a new path for himself in the USA.

In an interview with Boardroom, MLS supremo Garber pointed out that the impact Messi has had on the league has surprised him. He praised the Argentina international for his dedication and how he has wholeheartedly taken to the league, commenting on his integration of his family into the MLS system.

Garber said:

“The attendance has been enormous. The media coverage has been off the charts. The television viewership and increase in subscribers has been beyond our expectations. But I think it's the ubiquity factor, that, even I didn't realize the power, the influence, the awareness that people have, that Leo has around the world. I see pink Messi jerseys wherever I go.”

He continued:

“He loves our league. His family loves being here. He's got a bunch of sons who are pretty elite youth players. So the impact from a commercial perspective has been beyond our expectations. We were able to structure a deal where he gets a share of certain incremental revenues. We were able to figure out a way that it works for him."

"And long-term, we hope that it continues to keep him involved with us. And frankly, you know, he's doing pretty well. I hope he re-signs and stays with Major League Soccer for some time.”

Lionel Messi is the reigning MLS MVP, having won the award following an excellent 2024 season in which he led his side to a maiden Supporters Shield title. The former PSG man is in his second full season with the Herons, playing under the management of former teammate Javier Mascherano in Florida.

Messi has a contract that runs until the end of the 2025 MLS season with Inter Miami and has an option to extend it for another season. The forward has also been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi sits out Inter Miami win over Cavalier SC

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was absent as his side took on Jamaican outfit Cavalier SC in their CONCACAF Champions Cup meeting. The Herons won 2-0 despite the talismanic forward's absence, making it two wins in two without the Argentina international.

Rested due to a muscle overload, Messi was sat in the stands as goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez led Javier Mascherano's side to victory. In his absence, Sergio Busquets wore the armband for the Herons as they claimed a Round of 16 first-leg win at home.

Lionel Messi was absent for his side's win over Houston Dynamo in the MLS days prior, leading to questions over his fitness. The forward has, however, been named in Argentina's squad for this month's internationals, indicating that he is not carrying an injury.

