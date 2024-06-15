Patrice Evra has claimed ex-Liverpool man James Milner troubled him more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Frenchman, who is part of Sony Sports Network's expert panelists for Euro 2024, was asked about the toughest opponent he ever faced live on TV by Sunil Chhetri.

Evra was Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Manchester United and played against the Portuguese star after joining Juventus. He also battled Lionel Messi during his 20-year long senior career in club football.

And while discussing tactics ahead of Spain vs Croatia in Group B of Euro 2024, Evra replied to Chhetri's question. He admitted the choice will definitely surprise a few people:

“This will surprise a lot of people, [my toughest opponent] was James Milner. He frustrated me. I’m a full-back who likes to attack, [but] even if I go to the toilet, he would follow me.”

Milner spent 5 years at Manchester City before joining Liverpool and had several run-ins with Evra during the time. While Evra joined Juventus in 2014, Milner moved to Liverpool on a free transfer a year later.

The Englishman won 7 major trophies at Liverpool, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Milner, 38, is now on the books at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi eye glory with national teams this summer

The summer of 2024 promises to be exciting for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as they chase silverware with their national teams. Portugal and Argentina are involved in the European Championships and Copa America, respectively.

In addition to having two of the biggest superstars in their ranks, Portugal and Argentina also have squads that are impressive on their own. As such, both teams have been labelled among the favorites to win their respective tournaments this summer.

There has yet to be official confirmation on whether both players will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans will be hoping the two icons can bow out of international football with another trophy, if they decide to call it time on their spectacular careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be in action on June 18, when Portugal begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Czech Republic. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Argentina kick-off their Copa America title defense against Canada on June 20.