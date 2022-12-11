"Even if I win" - Cristiano Ronaldo's old FIFA World Cup comments in Lionel Messi debate resurface after Morocco loss

Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on the GOAT debate between him and Lionel Messi have resurfaced following Portugal's shock FIFA World Cup exit on Saturday (December 10).

They lost 1-0 against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in the quarterfinals of the Qatar showdown. A Youssef En-Nesyri goal secured a historic win for the Atlas Lions, who became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

The loss perhaps marked the end of Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career, as the 37-year-old is unlikely to feature in the 2026 edition.

After the loss, the Portugal captain's old quotes about the debate for the greatest player ever involving him and Messi have resurfaced. In an interview, he had said that while winning a World Cup trophy is a dream, the debate would continue even if he wins it.

He said (via Mirror):

“Even if I win the World Cup that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. I have always had to show what I can do year after year."

He added:

"I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream.”

While Ronaldo and Portugal have exited the Mundial, Messi has led Argentina to the semifinals. They will face Croatia on Tuesday (December 13) at the Lusail Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi era coming to an end

The Paris Saint-Germain ace has been sensational for La Albiceleste over the years and especially in this campaign. Messi has scored four goals (excluding a penalty shootout) and provided two assists for his side in Qatar in five games.

Regardless of the result, like Ronaldo, this is perhaps the final FIFA World Cup for the 35-year-old genius as well.

Thar certainly marks the end of an era with two of the greatest footballers of all time bowing out of arguably the greatest competition in the game.

Ronaldo's best finish at the World Cup with Portugal was in his first appearance in 2006 when they finished fourth. He has scored eight goals in the tournament and is also the only player to score in five editions.

Messi, meanwhile, took Argentina to the final of the 2014 World Cup, only to lose against Germany. He will now hope he can bow out with the only trophy missing in his illustrious cabinet, which is now just two wins away.

