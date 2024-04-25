"Even if it’s for free let him go", "Does Coventry city want him" - Manchester United fans react to rumors linking star with move away from club

Manchester United fans on social media have reacted to reports that the club are prepared to sell Brazilian winger Antony this summer. According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are prepared to cut their losses and let the 24-year-old leave the club.

United signed Antony from Ajax for a reported £86 million fee in the summer of 2022. It has been nearly two years since he joined the club, and there have been no signs of any improvements on the pitch.

Antony had an underwhelming debut campaign at Old Trafford, scoring only four goals and providing two assists in 25 league games for the club. His poor form has continued this season with zero goals and just one assist in 26 league games.

Given his performances, it's unsurprising that Manchester United are ready to let him go. However, it is unlikely that they will obtain a significant fee for the Brazilian winger.

If he does leave the club this summer, he will arguably go down as one of the worst Old Trafford signings in recent years.

United fans have taken to social media to react to the rumors:

"Even if it’s for free let him go," one fan quipped.

"Does Coventry city want him," another fan said.

"Wise move, bro should have never been bought," a third noted.

"United will be lucky to get £20m for him," a fan mocked.

Here are some more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Antony's reaction after Manchester United's win over Coventry explained by Erik ten Hag

Manchester United narrowly avoided an embarrassing stumble against Championship club Coventry City in the semi-final of the FA Cup. After going three goals up, the Red Devils nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, as they let their opponents back into the game within 20 minutes.

The game eventually went to penalties, where Rasmus Hojlund converted his spot-kick to seal the Red Devils' place in the final. After the Danish striker's penalty, Antony was seen cupping his ear towards the Coventry players as he celebrated. The winger received backlash for his behavior from pundits and fans on social media. Manager Erik ten Hag recently addressed his celebrations, contrasting them to centre-back Harry Maguire's mature response as he went to shake the Coventry players' hands.

The Dutch manager said to the press (via GOAL):

"Did you see the reaction of Harry Maguire? He [Antony] was provoked, that's why this was a reaction of that, you haven't seen the provocation, only the reaction. But he should not do it."

Manchester United secured a 4-2 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24. They currently occupy sixth place in the league and will be hoping to continue their winning form against Burnley on Saturday.