“Even if it’s not so official, but it’s cool” – Manchester United linked defender makes honest admission about Old Trafford links

Manchester United target Vanderson expressed his satisfaction over being linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils reportedly showed interest in the AS Monaco defender in April this year.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Brazil international was also rumored to be wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona. After hearing of such speculation, the 22-year-old claimed to be rather pleased despite moves to either club failing to materialise.

Speaking to Brazilian publication Trivela, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s cool. Knowing that even if it’s nothing definitive, knowing that the work is recognised, even if it’s not so official, but it’s cool. The biggest clubs in the world, everyone knows. It’s great to know that your name is mentioned with big clubs."

Vanderson joined Monaco in January 2022 from Gremio and signed a long-term deal that sees him at the French club till 2027. He's recorded 65 appearances, bagging four goals and nine assists across all competitions since moving.

The Red Devils probably wished they signed the defender in hindsight. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are reportedly set to be out for several weeks due to respective injury concerns.

With Diogo Dalot having to cover at left-back, Erik ten Hag is left with the solitary option of Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite flank. Despite bringing in Sergio Reguilon on loan, the inclusion of Vanderson could've aided Manchester United's current situation.

"I was a little bit surprised"- Pundit surprised to see Sergio Reguilon join Manchester United

Sergio Reguilon (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville was surprised to see Sergio Reguilon join Old Trafford owing to the club's ongoing left-back crisis. Currently, manager Erik ten Hag is without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia due to injuries.

After losing first and second-choice left-backs, the Red Devils opted to sign Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. After being heavily linked with Marc Cucurella of Chelsea, the deal seemingly fell through.

Addressing the situation, Neville said (via HITC):

"I have to say I was a little bit surprised that we were going for Reguilon. Obviously, we have got the issue with Luke Shaw which means that it is a stop-gap, it is a sort of temporary measure, but they have left themselves short in that position."

The Spain international is yet to appear for his new club, having joined on deadline day. He's completed 52 appearances in the Premier League, bagging two goals and seven assists.