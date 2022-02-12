“Even just seeing him walk through the door gives you a desire to show you’re at his level” – Manchester United star heaps praise on ‘calmer than before’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is clearly not going according to plan. He must have thought he'd be challenging for titles with the Premier League club but it's only February and they are out of the race for silverware from all domestic competitions.

The Red Devils are still alive in the UEFA Champions League thanks to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself. However, it's highly unlikely that they'll reach the business end of the competition, let alone win it.

Ralf Rangnick's appointment was supposed to improve their condition but it has hardly made any significant impact.

There is a very realistic chance that Manchester United can miss out on Champions League places this season.

In the face of adversity, Cristiano Ronaldo has always come good as the past will tell you. He is a man for the big occasions and has bailed out clubs from losing positions multiple times.

In an interview with El Paes, David De Gea spoke about his experience of sharing the dressing room with the Portuguese striker. The goalkeeper said:

"Even just seeing him walk through the door gives you a desire to show you're at his level. He works so hard and is very demanding of himself.

The Spaniard added:

"I think he's a bit calmer than before, but he is a machine. That's good for all the lads to see, because it shows how you need to look after yourself to have many years at the top level."

Cristiano Ronaldo to start on the bench again for Manchester United?

David De Gea's words clearly suggest that having Ronaldo's presence at the club, given his great stature, is an inspiring one. The Portuguese, even at the age of 37 is going strong at the top level and his 14 goals in all competitions show that he is not finished yet.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently going through his longest goal drought since 2010 and has gone without scoring in five games. That includes their last Premier League fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor, where Rangnick started Edinson Cavani and benched the Portugal international.

The Manchester United striker is not someone who would appreciate being used as a 20-minute player to come on from the bench. This will be a true test for the German as a manager to see if he can make the hard call by prioritizing the team if needed.

The Red Devils will face-off against Southampton in their next Premier League match. The Saints earned a hard fought 3-2 victory against Tottenham away from home.

Manchester United are currently placed sixth, with 39 points from 23 games. They are locked in a four-way battle for fourth spot with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners are above them via goal difference but have played one game less, while Spurs, who sit below them, have two games in hand.

David Moyes' side currently occupy fourth place with 40 points having played 24 matches. It is a very open contest with lots of football left to be played this season. Will Cristiano Ronaldo make the difference for Manchester United? Only time will tell.

