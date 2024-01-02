"Even Kaka doesn't rate that scrub Penaldo" - Fans react as Real Madrid icon Kaka lauds Lionel Messi while building his perfect footballer

Football fans on Twitter (now X) reacted to former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka praising Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi while building his perfect footballer.

In an interview with GOAL, the former AC Milan star was asked to build a perfect footballer. He started by choosing Marcelo's left foot and Neymar Jr's right foot.

For speed, Kaka named Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and named his rival, Erling Haaland, for strength. When asked to choose a footballer's skills, Kaka named Lionel Messi without hesitation. He said:

"Messi, so I'll take Messi. I don't think I need to say something. Just Leo, just Messi, so I'll take him."

To complete his perfect footballer, Kaka chose Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne for his IQ. After the video surfaced on the internet, fans mocked Cristiano Ronaldo for being left out of his former teammate's list.

"Even Kaka doesn't rate that scrub Penaldo. Messi is clear," a user wrote.

"I love you Kaka for this," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans claimed that several former Real Madrid players respect Lionel Messi:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few users praised Kaka for his football knowledge:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During his playing career, Kaka represented AC Milan, Real Madrid, Orlando City, and Sao Paulo. He made 120 appearances for Los Blancos, recording 29 goals and 39 assists. He played 99 of those matches alongside Ronaldo, combining with the Portuguese legend for 21 goals.

Barcelona star hails Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player in the history of football. The young Spanish midfielder heaped praise on the Argentine playmaker, whom he accompanied for a single season at Camp Nou.

Expand Tweet

Talking about his first day with Barcelona's senior team, Pedri stated that Lionel Messi was the first person he saw in the dressing room. Pedri also revealed that he was star-struck when he witnessed the Argentine playmaker in the training session. He said (via Barca Universal):

"When I arrived at Barca, the first person I saw in the dressing room was Messi, said Pedri. He had that aura. Messi is the best player in history. I used to watch him training and say, 'What am I doing here with him'. And I would stare at him all the time."

Pedri has made 120 appearances for Barcelona, recording 17 goals and nine assists. During the one season they spent together at Barca, Pedri and Messi shared the pitch on 47 occasions.