“Even Leo told me” – Emi Martinez reveals Lionel Messi advice about controversial celebration at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that Lionel Messi advised against him doing his infamous celebration after winning the Golden Glove award.

Martinez was named the goalkeeper of the tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for his spectacular performances. The Aston Villa shot-stopper had a controversial celebration afterward, holding the Golden Glove near his crotch. His actions divided opinions as many pointed out that the custodian's behavior was against the spirit of the game.

Martinez has now revealed that even La Albiceleste captain Messi advised against him performing the move. He told France Football (via GOAL):

"Do I regret the celebrations? Well, there are things I wouldn't do again in the same way, I didn't set out to hurt anyone. Throughout my career, I've played with French people and I've never had a problem... You can ask Giroud what kind of person I am. I really like the French culture and mentality."

He added:

"The gesture I made with the best goalkeeper trophy was a joke with my team-mates. I had already done it at the Copa America, and they all said to me: 'No way' to do it again. Even Leo told me that. I did it for them, nothing more. It lasted a second and that was it."

Stop That Messi @stopthatmessiii Messi's reaction to Emi Martinez's last minute save vs France Messi's reaction to Emi Martinez's last minute save vs France https://t.co/i4wfAu6tFS

On the pitch, though, Martinez was phenomenal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His decisive performances in the knockout stages of the tournament were one of the main reasons behind Lionel Scaloni's team winning the competition.

Emiliano Martinez used Lionel Messi reference to speak about Kylian Mbappe celebrations

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Many deemed Martinez's other controversial celebrations during their parade in Argentina as provocative towards France forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Aston Villa keeper, however, revealed that he has nothing but respect for Lionel Messi's club teammate. He said (via GOAL):

"It's a locker room thing, It should never have come out. When France beat us in 2018, I remember there were chants about Messi [involving N'Golo Kante]. Same thing, if a team beats Brazil, they'll be singing about Neymar."

He further added:

"There's nothing personal against Mbappe. I respect him a lot. If people sing about him or Neymar, it's because they are top players. After the final, I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won the match on his own... I had confirmation that he has immense talent. When Messi retires, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d'Or awards."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Emi Martínez on the chants about Mbappé:



“The locker room thing is a locker room thing. When France beat us in 2018, there were chants about Messi. If a team beats Brazil, they will sing about Neymar. I’ve nothing personal against Mbappé. I respect him enormously...” Emi Martínez on the chants about Mbappé:“The locker room thing is a locker room thing. When France beat us in 2018, there were chants about Messi. If a team beats Brazil, they will sing about Neymar. I’ve nothing personal against Mbappé. I respect him enormously...” https://t.co/JUzoiHwZ1z

Poll : 0 votes