"Even Messi can't beat this record" "Always there when his team needs him most" - Manchester United fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT for his incredible performance in 2-1 Everton win

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible performance for Manchester United in their 2-1 win against Everton on Sunday (October 9) saw the mercurial striker hailed by his fans. The Old Trafford faithful took to Twitter to praise his impressive display after he scored his 700th club goal after coming off the bench to replace Anthony Martial.

The forward hit the milestone against the Toffees and it made him the first-ever footballer in history to reach that many club career goals. Although he has struggled to find a position in the starting lineup for the Red Devils, Ronaldo has succeeded in scoring enough goals to mark this milestone.

Here are a selection of tweets from Manchester United fans who took to Twitter to celebrate the goalscoring prowess of their legendary striker:

MrMacaroni @mrmacaronii CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!!!!! MY GOAT!!!!!!! GROUNDNUT OIL!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!!!!! MY GOAT!!!!!!! GROUNDNUT OIL!!! 👑

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won

34 touches

3/4 ground duels won

3/4 aerial duels won

2/2 dribbles completed

2 shots on target

1 goal



Vital contribution. Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% tackles won34 touches3/4 ground duels won3/4 aerial duels won2/2 dribbles completed2 shots on target1 goalVital contribution. Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% tackles won34 touches 3/4 ground duels won 3/4 aerial duels won2/2 dribbles completed 2 shots on target 1 goal Vital contribution. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/AQJwzsMOVD

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo has 355 goals and 82 assists since turning 30 years old. Cristiano Ronaldo has 355 goals and 82 assists since turning 30 years old. https://t.co/7WX7PdZZfy

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo with the winning goal. Make them 198 ✍🏼 Cristiano Ronaldo with the winning goal. Make them 198 ✍🏼 https://t.co/r7nthOxprb

MrMacaroni @mrmacaronii Cristiano Ronaldo!!!!! The Greatest there was, there is and there ever will be!!! My Idolo!!! 700 Career Goals!!! Ororo!!! C.Caution!!! Ntoto!!! C.GhenGhen!! C.Boy!!!

Clear Road for the GOAT!!!!! Cristiano Ronaldo!!!!! The Greatest there was, there is and there ever will be!!! My Idolo!!! 700 Career Goals!!! Ororo!!! C.Caution!!! Ntoto!!! C.GhenGhen!! C.Boy!!! Clear Road for the GOAT!!!!!

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Needlessly nervy finale for #mufc , who had openings to extend lead in the second-half. Ronaldo was excellent, Antony had his best performance since joining, Martinez solid and Rashford sharp again. Needlessly nervy finale for #mufc, who had openings to extend lead in the second-half. Ronaldo was excellent, Antony had his best performance since joining, Martinez solid and Rashford sharp again.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 3 points away from home. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo. We move. 3 points away from home. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo. We move. https://t.co/z3R9DAAHbm

Sheikh Hammad @RonaldoW7_ Club Goals in 2022:



Cristiano benchnaldo 12



Messi 12 Club Goals in 2022:Cristiano benchnaldo 12Messi 12

Leo🇮🇹- Fan @Vettel_AMR No way Cristiano Ronaldo scored more match winning goals this game than Messi did the whole of last season in the league… No way Cristiano Ronaldo scored more match winning goals this game than Messi did the whole of last season in the league…

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo has as many club goals as Lionel Messi in 2022. But the media won't show you this part 🥱 Cristiano Ronaldo has as many club goals as Lionel Messi in 2022. But the media won't show you this part 🥱 https://t.co/vv3SgK5y0Z

FilaMan ⭐️⭐️🇳🇬 🇬🇭 @Filaman19 700 career goals for Ronaldo, even Messi can’t beat this record 700 career goals for Ronaldo, even Messi can’t beat this record

M @_madridfooty



Always there when his team needs him the most Manchester United were tied 1-1 until Cristiano Ronaldo got subbed on and scored the Winning goal.Always there when his team needs him the most Manchester United were tied 1-1 until Cristiano Ronaldo got subbed on and scored the Winning goal.Always there when his team needs him the most 🐐 https://t.co/mRH2f5byOf

Cristiano Ronaldo notably scored five goals for Sporting, 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and 118 during his first spell with Manchester United. In his second spell at Old Trafford, the marksman has hit 26 goals in 48 games and will hope he can continue to exceed expectations.

The iconic Portugal international notably broke Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals. Yet to participate in the looming FIFA World Cup, the iconic no. 7 has scored an absurd 117 goals for the Selecao, a world record.

Cristiano Ronaldo powers Manchester United to three vital points

Although the Red Devils went on to win the game, they had to perform a brilliant first-half comeback to do so, as it was the Toffees who opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Nigeria international Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for the hosts, curling a delightful ball into the top corner beyond David de Gea's fists.

However, the Red Devils soon retaliated, snatching the ball against the run of play to score the equalizer. A pinpoint pass from Anthony Martial met Antony, who curled the ball around Jordan Pickford to secure the required goal for the visitors in the 15th minute.

Ronaldo then came off the bench to score the vital winner for his side, slotting the ball into the goal after receiving a threaded pass from Casemiro just before half-time. The duo combined well to create the chance, and it was the former Real Madrid talisman's accurate shot that put the Red Devils ahead.

Manchester United now sit in fifth place and will hope to continue in winning form following a horrible 6-3 loss to Manchester City in their derby last week.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes