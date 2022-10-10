"Even Messi can't beat this record" "Always there when his team needs him most" - Manchester United fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT for his incredible performance in 2-1 Everton win

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible performance for Manchester United in their 2-1 win against Everton on Sunday (October 9) saw the mercurial striker hailed by his fans. The Old Trafford faithful took to Twitter to praise his impressive display after he scored his 700th club goal after coming off the bench to replace Anthony Martial.
The forward hit the milestone against the Toffees and it made him the first-ever footballer in history to reach that many club career goals. Although he has struggled to find a position in the starting lineup for the Red Devils, Ronaldo has succeeded in scoring enough goals to mark this milestone.
Cristiano Ronaldo notably scored five goals for Sporting, 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and 118 during his first spell with Manchester United. In his second spell at Old Trafford, the marksman has hit 26 goals in 48 games and will hope he can continue to exceed expectations.
The iconic Portugal international notably broke Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals. Yet to participate in the looming FIFA World Cup, the iconic no. 7 has scored an absurd 117 goals for the Selecao, a world record.
Cristiano Ronaldo powers Manchester United to three vital points
Although the Red Devils went on to win the game, they had to perform a brilliant first-half comeback to do so, as it was the Toffees who opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Nigeria international Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for the hosts, curling a delightful ball into the top corner beyond David de Gea's fists.
However, the Red Devils soon retaliated, snatching the ball against the run of play to score the equalizer. A pinpoint pass from Anthony Martial met Antony, who curled the ball around Jordan Pickford to secure the required goal for the visitors in the 15th minute.
Ronaldo then came off the bench to score the vital winner for his side, slotting the ball into the goal after receiving a threaded pass from Casemiro just before half-time. The duo combined well to create the chance, and it was the former Real Madrid talisman's accurate shot that put the Red Devils ahead.
Manchester United now sit in fifth place and will hope to continue in winning form following a horrible 6-3 loss to Manchester City in their derby last week.
