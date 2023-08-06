“Even Messi does the Siu in his room,” “This bromance” - Fans lose their minds as Sadio Mane copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'Siu' celebration

Sadio Mane copied Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration after the Portuguese netted Al-Nassr's opener during the Arab Cup of Champions quarter-final clash against Raja Casablanca. Fans on Twitter are reacting to Mane's actions after Ronaldo's goal.

Al-Alamy took the lead in the 19th minute, thanks to a bullet finish from Ronaldo with his weaker left foot from outside the box. After being spotted by Anderson Talisca, Ronaldo buried his effort in the back of the net with a rocket.

It was a goal of the highest quality and the Portugal captain knew how to celebrate as he pulled out the trademark 'Siu' celebration. Mane was spotted copying Ronaldo's celebration as he ran up to congratulate the legendary number 7.

Fans on Twitter are over the moon to see Ronaldo and Mane already linking up like this. One of them commented:

"I say even Messi does the SIU in his room."

Another fan commented:

"This Ronaldo Mane Bromance."

Sadio Mane completed a €40 million move to the Saudi Pro League club from Bayern Munich. He made his debut as a substitute during the clash against Zamalek and the game against Raja Casablanca marks his first start for the SPL club. Al-Alamy are currently leading the match by a score of 3-1.

He has seemingly already formed a great bond with Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter fans after seeing him link with the Portugal and Al-Nassr captain:

Sadio Mane gave a brilliant introductory speech after joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane's move to Al-Nassr meant that Cristiano Ronaldo now has a true superstar partner in the attack. Mane is still in his prime, despite his lacklustre form for Bayern Munich during the 2022-23 season.

The Senegalese, now 31, finished as the runner-up in the 2022 Ballon d'Or standings. Mane reportedly gave a brilliant introductory speech after being unveiled as an Al-Alamy as he told his new teammates (via Sports Brief):

"I am really happy to be part of you guys and really excited to start with you guys. And of course our target is to win everything and I am sure everybody is ready for it. What a team. Let's stick together and we will be successful."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, along with Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, can prove to be a handful in the SPL. Whether Luis Castro can lead Al-Nassr to trophies this season remains to be seen.