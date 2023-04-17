"Even p*rn is art" - Journalist rips into Shakira for diss track on Barcelona legend Gerard Pique 

Renowned Spanish journalist Jomari Goyso has lambasted Shakira for releasing a diss track on her former partner Gerard Pique, accusing the Colombian of playing the victim card.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and Colombian icon Shakira split up in June 2022, putting an end to over a decade-old relationship. In January this year, the Colombian pop sensation collaborated with Argentine DJ Bizarrap to release “Bzrp Music Session #53”.

While the singer did not directly name Pique in her song, it contained impossible-to-miss jabs at the former Spain star and his new girlfriend.

Goyso, though, has slammed the “Waka Waka” star for releasing the diss track, saying that revenge can never be called art. On Instagram, he explained (via Essentially Sports):

“Now it’s a woman singing to a man, but what would happen if that song was made by Pique for Shakira? Would people think the same or not? I’ve seen a lot of people saying that it’s art; well, yes, there are many ways to make art, even p*rn is art.”

The journalist went on to accuse the singer of painting herself as the victim.

“For me, when art attacks another person, it is no longer art; it is revenge made art. At the end of the day, when I heard the song, I said: ‘Again with the same victimisation”.

Goyso said that the diss track on Pique was not worth it and only the former couple’s children, Milan (10) and Sasha (8), were affected by it.

Since being released three months ago on Bizarrap’s YouTube channel, the track has garnered a staggering 511 million views. It's also the most-streamed Latino song in Spotify history.

Gerard Pique’s final conversation with Shakira was “not as friendly as was hoped”

Shakira left Barcelona for Miami, Florida in the first week of April. She confirmed her departure via an emotional Instagram post, thanking fans for their support.

According to Spanish TV show Fiesta, the Colombian called Pique two days before her departure, informing him of the move. It has been said that the final conversation the two stars had before the pop icon left Barcelona was not pleasant.

Fiesta revealed (via MARCA):

"Pique is angry; he does not listen to reason. She is upset because their last conversation was not as friendly as was hoped.”

It has been said that the departure was accelerated due to the worsening health of Shakira’s father William Mebarak Chadid. He's dealing with post-COVID complications, so the singer believes that her father would be better treated in the United States.

