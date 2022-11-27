“Even rival fans are starting to acknowledge”, “He’s actually world class” – Fans thrilled after brilliant display from 24-year-old Argentina star in 2-0 FIFA World Cup win over Mexico

Argentina fans lauded Lisandro Martinez for his rock-solid performance at the back for La Albiceleste during their 2-0 win against Mexico at the FIFA World Cup.
Martinez was benched by Lionel Scaloni for the game against Saudi Arabia, which the reigning South American champions lost by a scoreline of 2-1.
However, for the crucial do-or-die clash against Mexico, Scaloni put the Manchester United defender in his starting lineup.
Martinez certainly justified his coach's decision as the central defender was crucial in his team managing to keep a clean sheet. It was the 24-year-old's first start in the World Cup.
Martinez has been an important player for his club side so far this season. He has played 21 games under Erik ten Hag and has formed a great bonding alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of Manchester United's defense.
Argentina fans were hopeful he would carry the form with him for the tournament in Qatar as well. The former Ajax defender certainly did that.
Martinez made four clearances, won two ground duels, made two recoveries, won one areal duel, and made one interception. To add to that, he had an 87 percent pass accuracy.
Fans noted that Scaloni should never have the audacity to bench Martinez for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Martinez's spectacular performance:
Argentina now have three points on the board after two games. They will return to action on December 1 against Poland.
Can Lionel Messi finally win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina?
After a dreadful start to their tournament, Argentina and Lionel Messi are well and truly back on course. Fans can dream once again and hope that La Albiceleste will reach the latter stages of the tournament.
Messi and co. are still tasked with getting past the group stages. However, given their performance in the clash against Mexico, it's unlikely they will slip on a banana peel yet again.
Messi led his team to the finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, a loss to Germany broke hearts of fans across the world. Messi won the golden ball, but that was a mere consolation for missing out on the chance to capture the holy grail.
2022 will be Messi's last dance at the World Cup. The Argentine captain has to keep on delivering to finally realize the dream of guiding his team to World Cup glory.
Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Argentina
Poland
Mexico
Saudi Arabia
698 votes