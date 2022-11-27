“Even rival fans are starting to acknowledge”, “He’s actually world class” – Fans thrilled after brilliant display from 24-year-old Argentina star in 2-0 FIFA World Cup win over Mexico

Argentina fans lauded Lisandro Martinez for his rock-solid performance at the back for La Albiceleste during their 2-0 win against Mexico at the FIFA World Cup.

Martinez was benched by Lionel Scaloni for the game against Saudi Arabia, which the reigning South American champions lost by a scoreline of 2-1.

However, for the crucial do-or-die clash against Mexico, Scaloni put the Manchester United defender in his starting lineup.

Martinez certainly justified his coach's decision as the central defender was crucial in his team managing to keep a clean sheet. It was the 24-year-old's first start in the World Cup.

Martinez has been an important player for his club side so far this season. He has played 21 games under Erik ten Hag and has formed a great bonding alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of Manchester United's defense.

Argentina fans were hopeful he would carry the form with him for the tournament in Qatar as well. The former Ajax defender certainly did that.

Martinez made four clearances, won two ground duels, made two recoveries, won one areal duel, and made one interception. To add to that, he had an 87 percent pass accuracy.

Fans noted that Scaloni should never have the audacity to bench Martinez for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Martinez's spectacular performance:

EuroFoot @eurofootcom



87% pass accuracy, 4 clearances, 2 ground duels won, 2 recoveries, 1 aerial duel won, 1 interception. Butcher. 🥩 Lionel Scaloni CANNOT bench Lisandro Martínez again. Provides a whole new level of stability at the back.87% pass accuracy, 4 clearances, 2 ground duels won, 2 recoveries, 1 aerial duel won, 1 interception. Butcher. 🥩 Lionel Scaloni CANNOT bench Lisandro Martínez again. Provides a whole new level of stability at the back. 87% pass accuracy, 4 clearances, 2 ground duels won, 2 recoveries, 1 aerial duel won, 1 interception. Butcher. 🥩😤 https://t.co/CvrLOY2dNu

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad His first ever World Cup start, and certainly not his last.



What a performance by Lisandro Martínez. His first ever World Cup start, and certainly not his last.What a performance by Lisandro Martínez. https://t.co/M2bODY9HA2

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_



Argentina keep a clean sheet and win the game Lisandro Martinez makes his first start for Argentina in the World CupArgentina keep a clean sheet and win the game Lisandro Martinez makes his first start for Argentina in the World Cup 🇦🇷 Argentina keep a clean sheet and win the game ✅ https://t.co/d84ANmYOu3

Amin @CHAMP1ON_M1N @ManUnitedZone_ Argentina has to issue a written apology to our Superstar Martinez for benching him last game. They should never make the same mistake again. @ManUnitedZone_ Argentina has to issue a written apology to our Superstar Martinez for benching him last game. They should never make the same mistake again.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Lisandro Martinez should never be on the bench ever again, he is the best CB in the world right now, don’t @ me! Lisandro Martinez should never be on the bench ever again, he is the best CB in the world right now, don’t @ me!

AB @AbsoluteBruno Can we just normalize that aside Messi Lisandro Martinez is Argentina’s most important player. Can we just normalize that aside Messi Lisandro Martinez is Argentina’s most important player. https://t.co/uw6VSt7oJL

BIG CHU @MrPman

Man literally did his talking on the pitch, therefore silencing his haters!



What a player man 🖤🤌🏿 Even rival fans are starting to acknowledge lisandro Martinez!Man literally did his talking on the pitch, therefore silencing his haters!What a player man🖤🤌🏿 Even rival fans are starting to acknowledge lisandro Martinez!Man literally did his talking on the pitch, therefore silencing his haters!What a player man😭💯🐐🖤🤌🏿 https://t.co/e0dGwqOeBW

Argentina now have three points on the board after two games. They will return to action on December 1 against Poland.

Can Lionel Messi finally win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina?

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

After a dreadful start to their tournament, Argentina and Lionel Messi are well and truly back on course. Fans can dream once again and hope that La Albiceleste will reach the latter stages of the tournament.

Messi and co. are still tasked with getting past the group stages. However, given their performance in the clash against Mexico, it's unlikely they will slip on a banana peel yet again.

Messi led his team to the finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, a loss to Germany broke hearts of fans across the world. Messi won the golden ball, but that was a mere consolation for missing out on the chance to capture the holy grail.

2022 will be Messi's last dance at the World Cup. The Argentine captain has to keep on delivering to finally realize the dream of guiding his team to World Cup glory.

