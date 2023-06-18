Karim Benzema unfollowed Real Madrid on Instagram after his move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Fans on Twitter are furious after the latest incident.

Benzema recently left Los Blancos after 13 seasons at the club. Since his 2009 move from Olympique Lyon, the Frenchman scored 354 goals for the club. He won 25 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Benzema is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest-ever players. His numbers and achievements back that claim as well.

However, the 35-year-old will embark on a new journey in his career with Al-Itthad. After his move to the SPL club, Benzema has decided to unfollow his former club.

What did Karim Benzema say about his Real Madrid exit?

Karim Benzema leaving Real Madrid brought an end to his illustrious spell at the club. It was an emotional affair to some extent as the player was a servant for the club for so many years.

Benzema reacted to the incident, paying homage to the Spanish club. The player transformed into one of the best players in the world in the Spanish capital. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner said (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's been a long journey. Madrid has given me all the love I could have had, because I left my family when I was 21 and found another family here. Thank you to the president, who has always supported me, and thanks to the fans too, who have given me so much love. When I look back, all the trophies, all the magical nights at the Bernabéu, I'll never forget it."

He added:

"I never imagined I would win so many trophies, but I imagined playing for Madrid, scoring goals and trying to create magic on the pitch. I did that. And I have had the opportunity to win a lot of trophies here. It's the all time best club for me. Since I was a kid I wanted to do great things in football. From the beginning to the end I always wanted to do good things for the people."

Real Madrid are expected to sign a new striker to replace Karim Benzema. Harry Kane and Kai Havertz were among the high-profile targeted replacements. However, a deal for either player looks unlikely at the moment. Los Blancos, though, are expected to complete Joselu's signing.

